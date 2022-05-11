ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee couple wakes to find stranger’s dog in their bed

By Savannah Young, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Tennessee couple recently woke up to find a dog in their bed, but much to their surprise, they soon realized it wasn’t one of theirs.

“This is the weirdest post I have ever had to make. Is this your dog?” Julie Johnson asked on Facebook after finding the pooch earlier this month.

Julie and Jimmy Johnson, of Ocoee, Tennessee, own three dogs, so it’s not unusual for them to wake up with a dog in their bed. On Sunday, though, the scenario played out a little differently.

ALSO ON WJBF: Man sought after abandoning dog in Aiken

“It is absolutely normal to wake up in our house with one of OUR dogs in the bed with us,” Julie Johnson wrote in the Facebook post, alongside photos of the mystery dog. “One small problem, THIS IS NOT OUR DOG, nor do we know how she got in our house.”

Johnson said her first reaction was concern, but she soon realized the dog was friendly.

“At first, we thought it was one of ours, but they rarely lay on the pillows! In pitch darkness, I just assumed it was. Wouldn’t we all? As daylight began to creep in through our curtains we realized we were snuggling with someone else’s dog.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaWfA_0faXEqdR00
    Nala in bed.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvdGH_0faXEqdR00
    Nala in bed.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrrV0_0faXEqdR00
    Nala and Julie.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWOVS_0faXEqdR00
    Nala and Julie.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaxvw_0faXEqdR00
    Nala and Julie Puppy play date.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037L77_0faXEqdR00
    Nala and Jimmy puppy play date.

Johnson learned via Facebook that the dog’s name is Nala, and that she lived almost two miles away. In a “pupdate” to her original post, Johnson said Nala’s mom was coming to get her.

“Good luck getting her out of my bed,” Johnson added.

Johnson theorized that Nala became frightened by a recent storm, which prompted her to seek shelter inside her house.

“Why my dogs didn’t bark at her? No clue. They bark at everything,” she said. “Maybe they knew she needed help too.”

“Why my dogs didn’t bark at her? No clue. They bark at everything.”

– Julie Johnson

Nala’s surprise visit gained some major attention on social media and was even covered on “Good Morning America.”

“I never thought my time to shine and make people smile would be laying in bed with a strange dog, in my nightgown with unbrushed hair and sleep in my eyes,” she wrote.

ALSO ON WJBF: Augusta teens blowing up on TikTok for “herping”

The Johnsons have kept in touch with Nala since discovering her in their bedroom. On Tuesday, they met up with her for a puppy play date.

“We had ice cream and treats and had a fantastic time!” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
dicksonpost.com

Tennessee promotes awareness of 'Silver Alert' law

Caring for a loved one diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia is often a 24/7 job. No matter how vigilant the caregiver, a person with Alzheimer’s can wander and become lost. It happens to 60% of those living with dementia. Alzheimer’s Tennessee volunteer advocates recently...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Ocoee, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WSPA 7News

Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of health care workers gathered outside a Nashville courthouse on Friday to protest the sentencing of a former Tennessee nurse facing the possibility of years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient. RaDonda Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired […]
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee to see several ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rallies Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several pro-abortion rights rallies are set for cities across Tennessee Saturday. The rallies follow a Supreme Court leak that implied that the court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that secured abortion rights across the nation. If the ruling were overturned,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Johnson
WJBF

Owner of boat that washed ashore in Emerald Isle found dead

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard. Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WATE

Did you see it? Photographer catches balloon above East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee photographer was caught by surprise this evening when he turned his camera to the sky. Nate Nelson, who owns Smoky Mountain Photography Excursions, took a photo of something that looked like a ring of lights. On Facebook, he called the object a UFO. Meteorologist Ken Weather said the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Possible world record fish caught in Georgia

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — When Lester Roberts stepped up to the Satilla River near Folkston, he likely never expected to walk away with a record catch. Roberts now holds the Georgia record for a redbreast sunfish and the catch is a pending world record tie. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
FOLKSTON, GA
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy