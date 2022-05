Former General Hospital and Young and the Restless star Steve Burton has taken to Instagram to clear up some confusion about his love life. The beloved soap star, who married his wife Sheree in 1999, has announced they are separated. The announcement came after Sheree shared in a since-deleted Instagram post that she is pregnant with her fourth child. With all of the congrats pouring in, Steve set the record straight in one simple yet dramatic post, that was worthy of its own soap scene. "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she is expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO