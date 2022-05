And so they did, with over 220 runners and walkers making their way through the streets of West Chester – and raising over $25,000 along the way for Bournelyf Special Camp. The non-profit organization, which was founded in 1980 on South New Street in West Chester, provides a summer camp experience for individuals with mild to moderate intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its annual spring fundraiser, the Hand-to-Hand 5K Run and 2 Mile Walk, went virtual the past two years due to the pandemic, but was back in full force with hundreds racing through the Borough of West Chester on May 5.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO