Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2013. It’s a sign that old collaborations can become new again. APR and WVPE in Elkhart, Indiana are taking part in digital news training through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. But, that’s not the first time our stations have worked together. Back in 2013, APR and WVPE teamed up when the Alabama Crimson Tide played Notre Dame for the college football championship. Here’s that feature from the APR archives…

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO