SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Smyth County community members may be without cell phone and landline service for the entirety of Friday due to an outage. According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, the outage is believed to have been caused by a severed fiber line, and crews continue to work to find where the cut occurred so they can work to restore service.

SMYTH COUNTY, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO