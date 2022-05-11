ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch Tonight: Vicky Nguyen Hosts Primetime NBC News Now Special ‘The Racism Virus'

NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a second installment of "The Racism Virus," airing May 11, Vicky Nguyen will again take a look at the hate and violence Asians in America have seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The one-hour special presented by NBC...

www.nbcnewyork.com



