Dexter Dennis has decided to finish his college basketball career in the SEC. The Wichita State transfer guard announced his pledge to Texas A&M on Friday. Dennis is described as an athletic wing who can play as a stretch-four. A highlight reel dunker and knock-down 3-point shooter, Dennis is also an elite defender who can guard a variety of scorers at the 1-4 positions. Dennis stands at 6-5 but has a 6-9 wingspan.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO