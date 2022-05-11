ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Should You Be Worried That COVID-19 Is On The Rise Again?

By Eileen Conroy
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite various protection tactics taken by many, such as masking and vaccination, we are currently seeing a significant rise in COVID-19...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 5

Related
WebMD

Another COVID Surge is Here, But It May Be Less Severe

May 10, 2022 -- Rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations likely mean we're in a new phase of the pandemic. And the number of Americans dying from COVID-19 is also anticipated to grow, although the surge in the short term is not expected to look like previous waves. That’s the...
WEATHER
NBC News

Covid cases are surging again. Why hospitalizations might not.

Covid-19 cases are surging yet again in the United States, but unlike previous waves, a substantial rise in hospitalizations and deaths isn't following yet. The U.S. reported nearly 140,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the third day in a row daily cases have exceeded 100,000, according to an NBC News tally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#Webmd#Usa Today
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five per cent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the Covid pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Healthline

Adults Over 50 Who Get COVID-19 Have Increased Risk of Shingles

Researchers say people over the age of 50 who have had COVID-19 have a 15 percent higher risk of shingles. They add that older adults hospitalized for COVID-19 have a 21 percent greater risk of shingles. Experts say one factor is the immune system of older adults isn’t always as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

US Covid cases surge 50% in two weeks as scientists say there is 'no evidence' majority of Americans need top-up shots - but Moderna CEO insists that 'educated people realize there is waning immunity' and boosters will be needed by the fall

America's Covid cases have surged by half in two weeks, but scientists say there is still 'no evidence' that top-up jabs are needed for most Americans — despite a Moderna boss today insisting more jabs will be needed by fall. Figures from states, counties and local health officials showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
54K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy