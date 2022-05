NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Electric (GE.N) investors are pretending to be angry about executive pay. Only two-thirds of them voted to support the company’s executive compensation package at its annual meeting on May 4. That’s better than the 42% who voted in favor last year, but below the average of 87% at companies tracked by Proxy Monitor.

