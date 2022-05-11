ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

2022 Police Unity Tour rolls through Harford County [PHOTOS]

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
EDGEWOOD, MD—The 2022 Police Unity Tour rolled through Harford County on Wednesday morning.

The primary purpose of the Police Unity Tour is to raise awareness of Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty. The secondary purpose is to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial and Museum.

In May 1997, the Police Unity Tour was organized by Officer Patrick P. Montuore of the Florham Park, NJ Police Department, with the hope of bringing public awareness of Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty and to honor their sacrifices.

On Wednesday morning, the tour stopped at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct for a wreath-laying ceremony.

The tour involves hundreds of bicyclists and support crews and will affect many state roads in Caroline, Cecil, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s counties on Wednesday afternoon.

Photos via the Harford County Sheriff’s Office

Nottingham, MD
