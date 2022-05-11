ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Officials: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus, dump truck in North Carolina

 2 days ago

A crash involving a school bus and a dump truck left 17 people injured Wednesday morning, officials in North Carolina said.

Officials said the crash happened in Charlotte when a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus headed to South Mecklenburg High School was involved in a crash with a dump truck and another car, news outlets reported.

One person had life-threatening injuries and another had serious injuries, but the 15 children aboard the bus suffered minor injuries, Medic and school officials said.

One student refused treatment and the others were taken to area hospitals, officials said.

The bus and dump truck drivers were pinned in their vehicles and it took firefighters about 30 minutes to free the bus driver and an hour to free the dump truck driver, Charlotte Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Gerin said.

Medic Operations Superior Kenny Phillips said both drivers were conscious and stable.

