Sway Wild at the Historic Chief Theater Tonight!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article…talking about the teenage years…I think it really inspired me to kind of fill what I saw as a void as a kid when I would go to shows and constantly just see men shredding the electric guitar and being like, ‘why aren't there any women doing this?’ ...It's been so...

Third Coast Percussion's borderless music finds inspiration in fleet-footed beats

The style of electronic music and dance known as footwork might appear a strange bedfellow to classical music, but the Grammy-winning group Third Coast Percussion embraces the fleet-footed sound on Perspectives, a new album that pushes the notion of a percussion ensemble into fresh territory. Footwork is the hyper-beat music...
Dave Simonett On Tour This Week!

… except for the fact that I'm playing a guitar and singing…everything else about it feels different to me …I really like to kind of strip it down and play solo… It kind of fills a different artistic need, I think for me, than like a louder, larger event. – Dave Simonett.
10 Nashville artists on the rise

As the host of WMOT's The Local Brew Hour, it's my passion and mission to discover those creating music here in Nashville, Tenn. Early in the pandemic, as artists were processing it all, something remarkable started happening. I found artists I'd never heard of, and they would refer friends and collaborators as new bands and recording projects were formed. When the rest of the world paused, the music makers of Nashville ramped things up. Here's a small sampling, and for more "Music City" sounds and stories I invite you to listen to The Local Brew Hour at 89.5 WMOT, Sundays at 8 a.m., Mondays at 7 p.m. Central and on demand via the WMOT app.
World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2019

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out. 2019 was...
St. Paul Mansion Once Owned By Hamm’s Family Is On Market For $1.85M

Originally published on May 10 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1.85 million mansion in St. Paul, once owned by the Hamm’s brewing family, is on the market. The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located at 6 Crocus Hill, was built in 1936 by the Hamm’s family for their daughter. The house was known as the “limo house for the lavish parties,” according to the listing agency, Sotheby’s International Realty. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) “This Iconic Georgian Revival estate is a spectacular example of the work of architect Clarence Johnston and the mark he left on the city of Saint Paul. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully brought this property to the next level,” the listing said. The mansion’s interior features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an exercise room, sauna, wine cellar, three-vehicle garage, five wood burning fireplaces and more. Outside on the 2-acre plot there’s an in-ground pool, an “authentic English garden,” and even a wood fired pizza oven. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) The property is listed as “coming soon.”
Peek Inside This Super Modern Duluth Airbnb

If you want a once-of-a-kind experience next time you visit Duluth or you're looking for a cool staycation, we have the place for you. Airbnb rentals have been growing in popularity over the past few years and there are a lot of really cool ones in the area for tourists and residents looking for a little getaway. One of the tiniest ones in the area also happens to be one of the coolest!
Alexandria Man’s S’more Invention Taking off Just in Time for Summer

ALEXANDRIA (KDLM) – An Alexandria man may have reinvented the S’more with a new product he calls the ‘Marshmallow Mitt’. Jeff Roste developed the marshmallow roasting tool after his kids asked him to create a better way to roast marshmallows. “Spending time around the campfire with our kids has always been a memorable time, but as a parent I was never convinced that it was the “SAFEST” or best way to roast a marshmallow. Having sharp-ended poker sticks around little children was a concern,” Roste said.
All Hands on Deck! Help wanted to make spaghetti feast in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) -- Extra hands are wanted to help make thousands of authentic Italian meatballs. The Italian American Club is hosting its annual Spaghetti Dinner in Duluth Wednesday. This week, club members are prepping 3,000 real Italian meatballs for the feast. They’re also putting together Old World Italian...
Early Bird Fishing Guide: Fishing Opener is here!

Jeff Sundin joins the Thursday Morning Show for Early Bird Fishing Guide. He talks with Heidi about the upcoming fishing opener this weekend. Jeff reports that most lakes in the listening area are now open. Heidi and Jeff discuss the lack of live bait in the area, particularly shiner minnows....
Just A Day In the Park Week 1: Traveler Luke Gorski Sets Out to Visit Each Minnesota State Park this Summer

There are 66 State Parks in Minnesota, and each one has its own history, attractions, and character. Instead of choosing which one to visit this summer, one intrepid travel has set out to experience all of them. Yes, all of them. Luke Gorski, senior at South Dakota State University, has begun a summer-long journey to set foot in each of the Minnesota State Parks. Luke is adding Minnesota to his resume after hiking every state park in Iowa and South Dakota in recent years. To tell us more about his pilgrimage, Luke joined Heidi Holtan and John Latimer on the KAXE/KBXE Morning Show. To listen to the full interview, click the player at the top of the page.
Popular Diner in Waite Park Reopens With Limited Hours

During COVID we all know that the restaurant and hospitality industry was hit the hardest. There were so many people that were out of work, and when many of the businesses that closed tried to reopen, or when it was deemed safe to reopen, there was a worker shortage. There is still a worker shortage in some instances.
