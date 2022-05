It was the Peloton ride that sent shockwaves through America: On HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, Mr. Big completes a rigorous bike workout, only to collapse on the floor of his and Carrie's luxurious apartment, clutching his chest. Carrie comes home to find him, still conscious, and proceeds to 1) stare at him, 2) shout his name (the still-disappointing John) and 3) hold him and cry as he dies in her arms -- providing an excellent example of exactly what not to do if you or your loved one is having a heart attack.

HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO