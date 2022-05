HOLLAND, MI — Tulip Time will close its immersion garden one day early because “extreme and unexpected heat” are hurting the tulips. “The unexpected and extreme heat over the week of the festival has made it beautiful to be outside, but the tulips have been struggling, including the tulips at the Tulip Immersion Garden display,” according to a news release from festival officials. “Because the exhibit will not be able to last into Sunday, the festival has decided to close it one day early, making the last day to see the Immersion Garden, Saturday, May 14.”

