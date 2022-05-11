ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tomase: Don't compare Story to Crawford, because they're not remotely the same

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have no idea how Trevor Story's Red Sox career will pan out, but I can tell you whom he'll never be -- Carl Crawford. The Story-as-Crawford narrative is an easy one, given the former's rough start and the latter's cautionary tale of a Red Sox tenure. But that's where the...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Carl Crawford
Person
Xander Bogaerts
FanSided

Blue Jays: Umpire sounded genuinely thrilled to eject Charlie Montoyo

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was ejected on Tuesday night in a road contest against the Yankees. Home plate umpire Lance Barrett did not stutter. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Barrett and the umpires met to discuss what to do in regards to then-pitcher Yimi Garcia, who hit Josh Donaldson with a pitch.
MLB
FOX Sports

Red Sox look to secure 2-game series win against the Braves

LINE: Braves -131, Red Sox +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Red Sox won the first, 9-4. Atlanta is 14-17 overall and 8-9 at home. The Braves...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Late Game Woes Continue Following Blown Call

The Red Sox dropped their series finale Wednesday, falling to the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves 5-3. The end result did not come without controversy, as Boston manager Alex Cora and his catcher Kevin Plawecki were both tossed from the game for arguing ball and strikes following a blown call by home plate umpire Adam Beck. A fourth ball that would have given Boston a 4-3 lead, was instead called strike three, leaving the Red Sox’s three base runners stranded.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Rangers#The Red Sox#The American League#Rays#Fenway
CBS Sports

Astros' Jim Crane fires back at Yankees' Brian Cashman, Jose Altuve critics: 'You were doing it too'

Astros owner Jim Crane fired back at comments made by New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman concerning Houston's sign-stealing scandal on Wednesday in USA Today article. "I found his comments to be extremely strange,'' Crane told Bob Nightengale in an interview. "There's the letter, and you were doing it, too. You were there dude. What are you talking about? If I was one of the teams, and I knew our team was doing it [cheating], I'd keep my mouth shut and just go about our business. But listen, I can only control what's going on here. I can't control what the other guys do.''
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros owner rips Yankees’ Brian Cashman over cheating comments

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is not taking kindly to comments made recently by New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. Crane responded in an interview to Cashman, who defended his recent record as GM by saying the Yankees likely would have won a championship in 2017 if not for the Astros’ “illegal and horrific” cheating. Crane called Cashman a hypocrite for criticizing the Astros when the Yankees were also accused of being involved in stealing signs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Orioles Prospect Rylan Bannon shines in MLB Debut on Thursday

Baltimore Orioles fans saw a new face at Busch Stadium on Thursday afternoon as prospect Rylan Bannon made his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals. Bannon had an immediate impact for Baltimore as he started at third base. In the bottom of the first inning, he took away base hit from perennial All-Star and MVP candidate, Nolan Arenado.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Scout sounds worrisome alarm on Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez

Jasson ‘The Martian’ Dominguez’s 2021 season was as anticipated as any Yankees stateside debut in modern prospecting history. The results? Eh … encouraging-ish. Dominguez showed off his tremendous talent after ending up with Low-A Tampa midseason, but only in flashes. He was given the reward of a trip to the Futures Game, minor-league baseball’s most prominent prospect showcase, but it wasn’t exactly performance-based; he triple-slashed .258/.346/.398 in 48 games at the level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy