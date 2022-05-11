ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Gates announces that he has COVID-19

By Entrepreneur en Español
 2 days ago

A couple of days ago Bill Gates gave an interview to The Financial Times in which he spoke about his concerns about the current state of the pandemic and his idea that COVID-19 “still represents a threat to society”. According to the businessman, there is still the possibility that a more contagious and lethal variant will be generated than those we have seen so far: “I do not want to be the voice of pessimism, but there is a risk of over 5% that we have not even seen what worst of the pandemic.

Yesterday, the businessman notified through a message on his personal Twitter account that he was infected with COVID - 19 : “I have tested positive for COVID. I am experiencing mild symptoms and am following expert advice to self-isolate until I am healthy again."

In a later message, he explained: "I am lucky to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and excellent medical care."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bill Gates has been a promoter of vaccination, to the extent that the theory was coined on social networks that he wanted to use vaccines as a means of implanting tracking chips with 5G technology in the bodies of the population. people . The idea that he and his company, Microsoft , had created the pandemic was even handled.

BILL GATES AND THE PROPHETIC VOICE OF PANDEMICS

One of the reasons why what Bill Gates says about COVID-19 is striking is that in 2015, years before Covid-19, he gave a TEDTalk called "The Next Outbreak: We're Not Ready." outbreak: we are not ready)” in which he spoke of the risks involved in not being prepared for an outbreak of a viral disease that could be transmitted by air.

In the talk, Gates refers to Ebola and assures that we are not ready for a major outbreak and that we should prepare for it. As expected, when COVID-19 emerged, Gates's talk became relevant again.

Gates has just presented his book "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" in which he sets out the lessons that the world and governments should have learned from COVID-19 to prevent another similar disaster from returning to us. to beat. “If we make the right investments, we don't need to live in fear of another COVID. We can build a health system that is ready to stop outbreaks before they go global.”

For now Bill Gates is infected and we wish him a speedy recovery.

deseret.com

Dr. Fauci confirms new COVID-19 variants are coming

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, but you should expect there to be more COVID-19 variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief pandemic scientist for the White House. Driving the news: “It’s really tough to say what is going to happen,” Fauci told BuzzFeed News. “But there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Healthline

Study: Unvaccinated People Increase COVID-19 Risk, Even Among Vaccinated People

Researchers say unvaccinated people increase the risk of COVID-19 for everyone when they mix with vaccinated individuals. Experts say the findings are important because they demonstrate how the choice to remain unvaccinated affects everyone in a community. Experts say vaccinated people should consider continuing to wear a mask in certain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US Covid cases surge 50% in two weeks as scientists say there is 'no evidence' majority of Americans need top-up shots - but Moderna CEO insists that 'educated people realize there is waning immunity' and boosters will be needed by the fall

America's Covid cases have surged by half in two weeks, but scientists say there is still 'no evidence' that top-up jabs are needed for most Americans — despite a Moderna boss today insisting more jabs will be needed by fall. Figures from states, counties and local health officials showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Do You Need a Second COVID Booster Shot? An Epidemiologist Scoured the Latest Research for Answers

In late March 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable people in the U.S., a move that was quickly endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People ages 50 years and older as well as certain immunocompromised individuals who are at higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization, and death are eligible four months after receiving the initial booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

