Spring, TX

Woman who said she killed Texas man was girlfriend, not wife

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

SPRING, Texas (AP) — After authorities initially said a Houston-area woman told them the man she’d killed over another woman was her husband, they said Tuesday that his family says she was his girlfriend.

Fifty-one-year-old Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting Saturday of James Hargrove. Officials said Hargrove was shot multiple times at the home in Spring.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Stewart said she fatally shot Hargrove after he brought another woman to the Texas home they shared and told her he wanted to be with that woman.

IN THIS ARTICLE
