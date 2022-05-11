St. Louis Alderman abruptly resigns

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - (Updated 12:15 pm) St. Louis City Alderman John Collins-Muhammad is resigning after 5 years on the Board.

Collins-Muhammad issued his resignation by email to the President of the Board saying "I take full responsibility for my mistakes."

He doesn't spell it out, but sources now tell KMOX News that the North Side Alderman is under federal investigation for bribery. He may face indictment.

His resignation letter does say "the weeks ahead will be tough. I ask for continued prayers for myself and my family."

In the letter he does not spell out why he is quitting, but KMOX News is told that something is imminent and charges could be possible.

Stay with KMOX News for more on this developing story.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy app

LISTEN live or Rewind on the Audacy app

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.