Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Alderman abruptly resigns

By Kevin Killeen
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfG6z_0faXAHKC00

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - (Updated 12:15 pm) St. Louis City Alderman John Collins-Muhammad is resigning after 5 years on the Board.

Collins-Muhammad issued his resignation by email to the President of the Board saying "I take full responsibility for my mistakes."

He doesn't spell it out, but sources now tell KMOX News that the North Side Alderman is under federal investigation for bribery. He may face indictment.

His resignation letter does say "the weeks ahead will be tough. I ask for continued prayers for myself and my family."

In the letter he does not spell out why he is quitting, but KMOX News is told that something is imminent and charges could be possible.

Stay with KMOX News for more on this developing story.

Comments / 4

Bill Gordon
4d ago

It's no great loss he is resigning, but who will replace him? Often times the replacement ends up being worse, especially in the city of St. Louis.

Reply
5
