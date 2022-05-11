ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

Morgan County Fairgrounds vandalized, fair board says; repairs to cost $13,000

By Keith Rhoades
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buAXW_0faXAFYk00

MORGAN COUNTY — "It was malicious vandalism."

That was what Bill Rumbaugh told members of the Morgan County Fair Board during their meeting Tuesday night.

Rumbaugh, a board member and building and grounds superintendent, said someone cut the wiring in at least three fair buildings.

Things to do: Here are 5 events this weekend in Morgan County

He said the electrical wiring was left alone but the cables for the public address system, internet and other systems were pulled down from the rafters and cut.

"They didn't take any wiring, they just cut it," he said.

Rumbaugh said the damage is so bad it cannot be repaired.

"The estimate to replace the wiring is around $13,000," he said.

The three buildings — swine and sheep, the show arena, and the multipurpose building — along with any additional damage found will need to be replaced as soon as possible because of events being held on the grounds.

Rumbaugh said when the wiring was installed, the majority of it was run on top of the rafters. He said it was intended to keep it away from people.

Rumbaugh said someone used a pole — possibly a pruning pole with a cutter on top — to pull the wires down and cut them.

Several board members wanted to know if it is possible to put security cameras up around the grounds.

Rumbaugh said he has discussed the matter with a local company who installs cameras and security systems that will come up with a proposal to install a camera system. The board can get quotes or bids for the job.

He said a police report has been filed.

The fair does have insurance, but he said the fair will have to pay the deductible.

Fair insurance increases

Fair treasurer Keno Koehl gave the fair's financial report for last month.

The biggest expense last month was for the fair's insurance, he said, which costs $38,000 annually, up from $29,000 the previous year.

He said the company had not been notified of the damage to the wiring in the buildings so he was at a loss to explain the increase.

Kohel said the agent is checking with the company to see if a mistake was made in calculating the premium.

Development: Morgan County Council approves tax abatement for Monrovia-area proposed warehouse

Water problem

As if the damage to wiring and increase in insurance costs were not enough, the fair has to contend with an astronomically high water bill.

The fair owns all the utilities on the fairgrounds. The water, sewer, electrical, cable and internet lines belong to the fair who has to maintain them. There are hundreds of feet of water lines running underground.

As new lines were installed and old lines replaced over the years, their exact location was not noted. Koehl said the fair's water bill normally runs under $1,000 per month during the winter months when not much is occurring on the grounds.

Koehl said he was extremely surprised to get the April water and sewer bill which was around $9,000.

Rumbaugh said they began searching and found the leak in an out of the way place. The leak has been fixed, he said. Since the water did not go into the sanitary sewer, he is hoping the city will give them a break on the sewer charge.

Rumbaugh said they have 54 toilets on the grounds. He said if one of them fails to shut off, each toilet can use $50 worth of water a day.

She's only a junior: Just how good is Mooresville softball ace Alex Cooper?

Long term committee report

Jim Lankford, chairman of the long term committee, said they have discussed what may need to be done to update the infrastructure of the fair. One of the biggest needs is to replace the older sections of water lines.

He said they hope to have a report later this year.

As for the possibility of moving the fair dates, Lankford said there are a lot of factors involved in making a decision. He hoped they could have a recommendation by the end of the year.

Total eclipse of the moon: How to watch next week's total lunar eclipse in Central Indiana

Spring derby

Board president Terry Brock said all fair nights will have events at the grandstand. He said they will have wrestling and the Cincinnati Circus performing in the arena.

Brock said the spring demo derby is set for May 21. They are also planning to have a fall derby later this year. That will be in addition to the two nights of derby which will be held during the fair.

He said the fair is replacing the old sound system in the grandstand area. Brock said it should be done by the fall derby.

The next scheduled fair board meeting is set for 7 p.m. on June 21 at the 4-H building, 1749 Hospital Dr, Martinsville.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Morgan County Fairgrounds vandalized, fair board says; repairs to cost $13,000

Comments / 2

Terry Black
2d ago

is there a fundraiser or place to make a donation? all of Morgan Co benefits from our fairgrounds. we need to support it.

Reply
3
Related
Current Publishing

Construction to begin soon on Smoky Row, Main Street

Summer construction season is about to get busy. On or after May 26, major road construction will begin on Smoky Row Road between U.S. 31 and the Monon Greenway and on Main Street in front of Carmel High School from Richland Avenue to Lexington Boulevard. Both road improvement projects are designed to increase safety and facilitate better traffic flow.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Key land acquisition by Hamilton County Parks means restoration, preservation, recreation

In an effort to address the statistically alarming lack of dedicated public park space in Hamilton County, steps were successfully taken recently by the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department (HCPR) to acquire an ecologically significant parcel of property. With unanimous approval provided by the department’s park board, and supported...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
boonecounty.in.gov

Boone County recognized as State finalist at awards ceremony for American Council of Engineering Companies

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (May 12, 2022) — The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) has recognized Boone County as a state finalist for their coveted engineering awards. The awards highlight exemplary engineering projects and accomplishments across Indiana. County Commissioners’ Tom Santelli, Jeff Wolfe, Donnie Lawson, along with Nick Parr...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

State Police: U.S. Route 45 shut down in Coles County

Update at 9:35 p.m. U.S. Route 45 at County Road 250N is back open. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers have a stretch of U.S. Route 45 in Coles County shut down Thursday evening. The closure is happening at the intersection between Route 45 and County Road 250N. Southbound traffic is being diverted […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinsville, IN
City
Mooresville, IN
Morgan County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, IN
City
Derby, IN
WISH-TV

City of Noblesville responds to complaints it destroyed community garden

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Noblesville is responding to neighbors who accused them of destroying a community garden located on city property. Chad Knecht, the city’s public safety director, said in a statement Thursday that the street department received a complaint about the “nuisance property,” which includes six parcels of land on Pleasant Street and one parcel at Walnut and Third Streets.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wilcoxnewspapers.com

LaFayette City Lake closes due to flow issues

LaFayette City Council met Monday afternoon at the Alfa building. In attendance were Mayor Vines, Michael Ellis, Shannon Hunter, Terry Mangrum and City Attorney Mac Tucker. Ann Gleaton spoke to the council and updated them on the situation happening at the city lake. Friday, Mrs. Gleaton informed the city council...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Anderson apartment building destroyed by fire

ANDERSON, Ind. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled an apartment fire in Anderson Thursday night. Nobody was injured in the fire at the Bingham Square Apartments at the corner of 16th Street and Brentwood Drive on Anderson's northwest side. Anderson fire chief Dave Cravens told WTHR's newsgathering partners at...
ANDERSON, IN
wbiw.com

Monroe County Community School Corp. changing its school start and end times

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation announced it will be changing its school start and end times. According to officials, the change will help alleviate the corporation’s school bus driver shortage. The switch to a four-tier system will eliminate 38 bus routes and thus require fewer drivers. With the staggering time, drivers can run early and late routes and cover more territory.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Infrastructure#High Water
KFVS12

New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.

Crews responded to a fire in the home of a basement on the 1500 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau Tuesday night. Elderly woman dead, three houses intentionally set on fire in Caldwell County. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The authorities are investigating a string of apparent arsons near...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
visitmorgancountyin.com

2022 Free Summer Concerts in Morgan County

Who's ready for FREE summer concerts? Between area communities' free summer concert series, informal live music at local eateries and summer festivals and events, there's a plethora of live music to enjoy this year with zero admission charges! From Pioneer Park in Mooresville to downtown Martinsville with a variety of festivals in between, there's sure to be a show you'll enjoy. Plan to bring your own seating for most events. This list will take you through the summer, but be sure to come back to check out what's happening this fall with free live music at several fall festivals in the area.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
wrtv.com

2-alarm fire reported at Bingham Square Apartments in Anderson

ANDERSON — Multiple agencies are currently at a structure fire at the Bingham Square Apartments in Anderson, according to the Madison County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the East Madison Fire Territory. According to the Madison County EMA, people are asked to avoid the area as multiple...
ANDERSON, IN
fishers.in.us

Fishers Police Remind Residents of Golf Cart Ordinance

The Fishers Police Department would like to remind residents of the city’s local ordinance concerning the use and operation of golf carts. Fishers’ City Ordinance No. 090214D (codified at §94.02 of the Code of Ordinances) authorizes the use of golf carts on some neighborhood streets if the following conditions have been met:
FISHERS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

103 mph Greene Co. pursuit leads to arrest, injures trooper

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Pendleton Indiana man was taken into custody following a pursuit on I-69 at speeds in excess of 100 mph. According to Indiana State Police, the chase began when a trooper clocked a Lexus SUV going 103 mph in a 70 mph zone near the 97-mile-marker of I-69 Wednesday afternoon. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Storie’s Restaurant reopens under new ownership

GREENSBURG, IN — An iconic part of the Courthouse Square in Greensburg is back. Storie’s Restaurant, which closed in July 2021 after the Storie family retired, reopened Tuesday on the south side of the square under new ownership. Lewis and Katherine Storie took ownership of Keillor’s Restaurant at...
GREENSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Sheriff: Distracted semi driver hit 5 vehicles on State Road 37/I-69

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A six-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a semitractor-trailer closed northbound State Road 37/I-69 just south of Smith Valley Road for about six hours, the Johnson County sheriff said Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. Four people were taken to Indianapolis hospitals....
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

INDOT: Fatal crash closes Ronald Reagan Parkway in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The state’s department of transportation says a fatal crash has occurred in Plainfield. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Ronald Reagan Parkway is closed following the crash. The Plainfield Police Department says the road is closed from U.S. 40 to Airtech Parkway. Police...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WHAS11

'We will not allow it to be used': Cherokee Park pavilion temporarily closed until further notice, officials say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Cherokee Park pavilion will be closed due to structural concerns until further notice according to a press release from Louisville Parks and Recreation. Parks and Recreation said they temporarily closed the Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion Wednesday after a park visitor voiced concerns about its structural integrity. Both the engineering staff and a separate structural engineering firm inspected the pavilion.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

1K+
Followers
675
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy