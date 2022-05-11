ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

First Annual Porch Fest set for May 15

By Sydney Hilton
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFZnv_0faX9vBe00

BELMAR — The First Annual Belmar Porch Fest band event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, with more than three dozen performances by local musicians on front porches throughout the borough.

The event, which will have a rain date of May 15, was the brainchild of Lake Como resident Jonny Kumfert, and Councilman Thomas Brennan, both of whom are musicians.

“He’s a musician also, and his porch is one of the porches on the route, so he’ll be up there with me, with his band,” said Mr. Kumfert of Mr. Brennan. Mr. Kumfert is part of the E. Boro Bandits, who will be opening for musician Pat Roddy.

“We have people who volunteer their porches, thirteen volunteers, and each porch is going to have three different acts. People who like music, they can bike around to all the different porches, walk around to all the different porches, and catch different acts,” explained Mr. Kumfert to The Coast Star, who said that he was inspired by the neighboring town of Asbury Park’s annual porchfest.

[Porchfests] have been done before; Asbury Park does it, Cranford does it, a few places do it, and it was about time that Belmar started doing it. We have so many people in town. It’s a big music town, and there’s so many great porches. I’m excited to get started here.”

“It was me and another guy who thought of it, Thomas Brennan. We had been floating around the idea, until we finally decided, ‘hey, let’s do this’. During COVID, during lockdown, we were biking around, playing for people on their front porch because there was nowhere else to play.

“I had a trailer attached to my bicycle, me and my friends would all bike around, and set things up in people’s porches and their yards, but now this is going to be a little more formal. The bands will be staying at their porches, and everyone else will be going around.” said Mr. Kumfert.

According to Mr. Kumfert, the acts will be performing in ‘waves’, of 13 acts, each on one porch. From 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the 1st Wave will feature E Boro Bandits on 529 8th Ave [the E. Boro Bandits will be opening for musician Pat Roddy], Frank Lombardi on 206 5th, Billy Simmons 511 5th, Nickel on 516 10th, Sandi Joy on 404 11th Ave, Jay and Amy at 407 12th, Maletich/paskin 202 13th, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Jack and Carly 322 16th Mike Boniello 1304 B Street, Right On 307 3rd Ave, Bourbon ‘N Wine 115 8th, Bobby Bryson 208 7th, Pam McCoy 1902 Surf.

Mr. Kumfert explained that a lot of the talent that will be playing on the porches come from the local population, including from his time hosting open mic nights.

“I own a booking agency called Branded Music Group, and some of the acts are from that. A lot of them are friends of mine, people that I know, and a few of them have reached out to me, from Asbury Porch Fest.”

A lot of them I know because I run the open mic night and Salty’s, and I run the country music night, as well as the booking agency. I’m also a musician. Some [of the acts] did come from the open Mic, some did work for Branded, some are local, some do Asbury, so it’s a mix of a few different things.”

A few of the acts will be coming from the owners of the houses who volunteered to lend their porch for a few hours.

According to Mr. Kumfert, there will be a few different types of musical acts as part of the festival, including “solo singers/songwriters, full bands, Reggae, Blues, Jazz and Acoustic”.

“We also have a guy that’s a big solo performer in the area, a happy hour type guy. It’s all different genres of music. But mostly I would say duos, trios, and a couple full bands” he said.

Mr. Kumfert will have a full band, including a fiddle player.

Although the Porch Fest itself will be free, tips towards musicians are encouraged.

“That would be great, since everyone is playing for free. People who have the porches, the houses are really making out, because they’re getting a show for free!”

“People are very excited. I had to cut it off basically, because more and more houses keep contacting me, wanting to get involved. Same with musicians, and I had to cap it off somewhere, just to make the schedule and do everything.”

Mr. Kumfert said he was expecting a “great turnout” for the event.

“I’m extremely pleased with the interest in the First Belmar Porch Fest,” he said on the event’s Facebook group page, which now boasts a whopping 400 members, “we are currently at full capacity for porches and musicians. It’s going to be a wonderful day.”

According to Mr. Kumfert, the acts will be performing in ‘waves’, of 13 acts, each on one porch.

THE PORCHFEST SCHEDULE

From 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the 1st Wave will feature E Boro Bandits on 529 8th Ave [the E. Boro Bandits will be opening for musician Pat Roddy], Frank Lombardi on 206 5th, Billy Simmons 511 5th, Nickel on 516 10th, Sandi Joy on 404 11th Ave, Jay and Amy at 407 12th, Maletich/paskin 202 13th, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Jack and Carly 322 16th Mike Boniello 1304 B Street, Right On 307 3rd Ave, Bourbon ‘N Wine 115 8th, Bobby Bryson 208 7th, Pam McCoy 1902 Surf.

2nd Wave; 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Josh and Toni 206 5th, Mike Carlo 511 7th, Norman Taylor 516 10th, Michael Caruso 407 12th, Gary Reed 202 13th, Dave Vargo 404 11th Ave, Pat Roddy 529 8th

3:30 to 5:00 p.m.: Gregg Jordan 322 16th, Kid Moe 307 3rd, Cranston Dean 115 8th, Gene Clapsis 1304 B Street, Anthony Lee Loops 1902 Surf, and Joe Wilson 208 7th Avenue.

The Final Wave: From 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tommy Allen 206 5th, Thomas Brennan 404 11th, Stu Hooten 529 8th, Michael Cappetto 202 13th, Kiersten Blue 511 7th, Erez Lirov 516 10th, Outfox 407 12th

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Gabby Cinque 115 8th, Tom Pimpinelli 1304 B Street, Green Dream 322 16th, Desert Jellies 307 3rd, Kenny K and the Way 208 7th, Rebecca Schaffer 1902 Surf.

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

Top 12 Countdown to the Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ

We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your favorite things in Ocean County, your opinions come flying in. I love them, good or bad, you are awesome and when we asked about "Favorite Breakfast" in Ocean County, boy there were a lot of favorite places. The majority of these 12 had so many votes or mentions, just amazing.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Top 10 Best Restaurants I Still Need To Eat At In Monmouth County, NJ

What the hell am I doing? I call myself a Monmouth County local and I haven't eaten at these places?! I need to be better, and I will be better. I love going out and eating at Jersey Shore restaurants. Honestly, it's one of my favorite things to do but it's obviously expensive. During the weekdays I try my best to eat at home and thanks to EveryPlate, I am able to do that. This service helps me make affordable, crowd-pleasing meals at home at least three times a week. I have little time to go grocery shopping and I am terrible in the kitchen. EveryPlate gives me the assistance that I need. However, this is not a promotion for EveryPlate, this article is about the 10 most highly recommended restaurants I still need to eat at in Monmouth County.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Summer Concert Line-Up Announced

BERKELEY – The days have become warmer, the nights start a little later, and soon the Sounds of Summer concerts will return. “I am pleased to announce the return of our popular Sounds of Summer Concert Series for 2022. As usual, our outdoor concerts are free to the public and we are once again partnering with radio station WJRZ, who will provide one of their DJs to emcee at each concert,” Mayor Carmen Amato said.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Como, NJ
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Cranford, NJ
City
Belmar, NJ
Belmar, NJ
Government
Jersey Shore Online

Seaside Heights Restaurant Week Now Underway

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – Three of Seaside Heights’ newest restaurants, including one oceanfront and one bayfront, will be among the dozen dining experiences that will be part of Restaurant Week here Friday, May 13 through Sunday the 22nd. The Ocean Club Restaurant, on the oceanfront near the Seaside Heights/...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Porches#Jazz#First Annual Porch Fest#The E Boro Bandits#The Coast Star#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Music
105.7 The Hawk

8 of the Most Memorable Concerts at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ

How many of these incredible shows at the PNC Bank Arts Center have you been to over the years?. Summer is around the corner, which means it's almost time for shows at the PNC Bank Arts Center! There's nothing more exciting than a summer show there - feeling a Jersey breeze on you as you listen to the sounds of your favorite artists filling the air. Bonus points if you have a drink in your hands...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Parts of Jersey Shore beaches will be closed past Memorial Day after storm causes erosion

Beach erosion following last weekend’s fierce coastal storm has created additional headaches in several towns with Memorial Day weekend only two weeks away. The Ortley Beach section of Toms River, North Wildwood and Stone Harbor are among the places where tides and strong winds took their toll — wiping away massive amounts of sand, and producing “cliffs” near the diminished dunes, officials in those towns said.
STONE HARBOR, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy