PG&E to answer questions about rebuilding after Caldor

I must apologize for my last letter where I referred to a specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County as “residentially challenged.” I was ignorant of the current acceptable nomenclature for said specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County. Ignorance is no excuse and in any future letters to the editor I will most certainly do my due diligence in researching the current acceptable nomenclature. I will no longer use “residentially challenged” and from here on shall refer to the said specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County as “unsheltered residents.”
Comments / 0