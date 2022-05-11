PG&E to answer questions about rebuilding after Caldor

I must apologize for my last letter where I referred to a specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County as “residentially challenged.” I was ignorant of the current acceptable nomenclature for said specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County. Ignorance is no excuse and in any future letters to the editor I will most certainly do my due diligence in researching the current acceptable nomenclature. I will no longer use “residentially challenged” and from here on shall refer to the said specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County as “unsheltered residents.”

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO