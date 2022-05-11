ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, CA

PG&E to answer questions about rebuilding after Caldor

By News release
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

PG&E will be hosting a customer help center in Somerset where customers can get in-person answers to questions about obtaining power while rebuilding structures and other topics. The next...

www.mtdemocrat.com

KCRA.com

Photos: PG&E maps out locations where power lines will be buried in 2022-23

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced last year it plans to underground, or bury, 10,000 miles of power lines in high-fire risk areas. PG&E provided KCRA 3 Investigates with maps of specific project information for El Dorado, Napa, Placer and Sonoma counties where undergrounding work has already been completed and where some of the undergrounding work is planned for 2022-23.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Pollock Pines schools cut costs on energy

After a years-long effort to modernize its energy consumption, Pollock Pines Elementary School District has officially turned to solar energy with its new solar photovoltaic systems. The energy-saving systems have been applied to the entire district, which consists of Pinewood Elementary School, Sierra Ridge Middle School and the district’s administration...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
Mountain Democrat

EID flume repairs: A race to replace

Touring El Dorado Irrigation District’s flume replacement projects May 2 it was clear water would be flowing again soon. Flumes 4, 5, 6 and 30 took damage last year when the Caldor Fire scorched the steep upcountry slopes where the canal system captures water for EID customers and for power generation. Total repair costs came in around $25 million.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

2 candidates for assessor quizzed

Jon DeVille and Daniel Tuning are running to fill El Dorado County’s assessor role Karl Weiland will leave behind when he retires at the end of 2022. The two candidates answered questions April 28 at a non-partisan forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of El Dorado County ahead of the June 7 election.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Power shutoffs possible for Californians this summer

The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s energy grid, warned that more than a million addresses across the state can experience power shutoffs this summer. Being mindful about saving energy could help the state’s power grid, especially during a drought that’s knocking hydroelectric plants offline. And with all of California under some form […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Utility probes cause of California fire that burned mansions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
krcrtv.com

Newsom announces $18.1 billion inflation relief package

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed an $18.1 billion inflation relief package that would send rebate checks to vehicle owners and pause the diesel sales tax. According to the governor's office, the proposal is designed to put money into the pockets of Californians to help combat global...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire On HWY 108 In Tuolumne County Contained

Update at 1:50 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews have contained a vegetation fire along Highway 108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. The flames broke out in some grass between Green Springs and Tulloch roads. Air and ground resources were able to contain the fire to about two acres. No structures were threatened. Ground crews will remain on the scene to mop up for the next hour. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California lays out plan to drastically cut fossil fuel use

New homes built in California starting in 2026 need to be powered by all-electric furnaces, stoves and other appliances if California is to meet its ambitious climate change goals over the next two decades, according to a state pollution-reduction plan released Tuesday. The roadmap by the California Air Resources Board sets the state on a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Support Joe Patterson for Assembly

With Assemblymember Kevin Kiley taking his talents to Congress, voters in western El Dorado County need a new representative in Sacramento. Fortunately, Joe Patterson has stepped up and is well equipped for the challenge. Assemblymember Kiley supports Joe as his successor for good reason. Joe Patterson has served as a...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

County’s first cannabis farm OK’d to sprout

• Planning Commission’s approval comes with conditions. Cybele Holdings became the first cannabis cultivation farm to be approved in El Dorado County May 12. After months waiting to get his application recommended by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Cybele Holdings CEO Lee Tannenbaum got the green light by a unanimous Planning Commission for his cannabis cultivation business.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Recycling centers

Regarding past letters about the recycling center behind Bel-Air in Cameron Park closing. It was relocated a short distance away. It’s now on Saratoga Way off Cameron Park Drive. It’s now a clean and well-maintained area with regular hours of operation. It’s completely fenced in and locked up when it’s closed.
CAMERON PARK, CA
Mountain Democrat

Repairs complete — EID flumes flowing again

Water is once again flowing through the El Dorado Irrigation District’s El Dorado Canal. On Thursday, May 5, water began to flow through this important water delivery system damaged by the 220,000-plus-acre Caldor Fire last summer. These sections of EID’s canal and flume system are located 24 miles east...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

An apology

I must apologize for my last letter where I referred to a specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County as “residentially challenged.” I was ignorant of the current acceptable nomenclature for said specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County. Ignorance is no excuse and in any future letters to the editor I will most certainly do my due diligence in researching the current acceptable nomenclature. I will no longer use “residentially challenged” and from here on shall refer to the said specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County as “unsheltered residents.”
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Vegetation Fire In La Grange Area Stopped

Update at 6:05 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the forward progress of a grass fire burning along J-59/La Grange Road near Cooperstown Road, northwest of La Grange, has been stopped. The fire is estimated at 25 acres in size. Ground crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next couple of hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
LA GRANGE, CA
natomasbuzz.com

Overturned Big Rig Closes I-80 for Hours

Footage from a Caltrans closed-circuit TV camera shows the accident scene at about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. An overturned big rig closed westbound Interstate 80, just east of Interstate 5 in Natomas Wednesday night. All lanes of traffic were blocked when a big rig and multiple vehicles collided...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE

