Will the Steelers finally start the season at home in 2022?

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
On Thursday, we will finally find out the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 regular-season schedule. Here is a breakdown of who the Steelers will play and on Thursday we will find out when.

The biggest question for the Steelers is will Pittsburgh play in Week One at Heinz Field. It’s a question defensive tackle Cam Heyward asked on Twitter. Keep in mind, The Steelers haven’t started an NFL season at home since 2014.

Cast your vote below and let us know if you think Pittsburgh will finally get to stay home in the first week of the season. And jump in the comments and let us know who you think the Steelers will play in Week One and what will Pittsburgh’s schedule be.

The Spun

Bears Tight End Has Been Cut With Failed Physical

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears fans were pleased to learn the team was bringing back veteran tight end Jesper Horsted. After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Bears, Horsted became a fan-favorite. Unfortunately, those fans will be disappointed to learn the latest development in his career. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Sounds Off On Tua Tagovailoa: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday night, the Miami Dolphins posted a video of QB1 Tua Tagovailoa throwing a deep ball to his new wide receiver target Tyreek Hill. The video illustrated what many fans worried about when the Dolphins acquired Hill in a blockbuster trade with the Chiefs earlier this offseason: Tua's lack of elite arm strength.
NFL
The Spun

Charles Woodson Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

The great Charles Woodson has given fans an early preview of the NFL's 2022 season. On Thursday, Woodson revealed his ranking of the top five teams ahead of the 2022 season:. Until proven otherwise, Woodson is siding with the Rams. Los Angeles ran through the NFC and then took care of business against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

