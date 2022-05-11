ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dermatologists seek to cure myths during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

By John Liddle
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

With May being Skin Cancer Awareness Month, dermatologists are trying to strike down common myths.

KRLD's John Liddle talked with Dr. Mahsa Karavan at U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano about some of the most common myths regarding skin cancer, including:

Myth 1: A tanning bed is safer than the sun.
Fact: Radiation emitted from a tanning bed is four times higher than the sun at noon according to one study. Just one session can increase the risk of developing skin cancer.

Myth 2: Skin cancer isn’t as dangerous as other forms of cancer.
Fact: Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, with nearly 20 Americans dying from melanoma every day. Skin cancer is very treatable if detected early.

Photo credit Audacy

Myth 3: People with darker skin are not at risk for skin cancer.
Fact: People of all colors, including Black and Brown, can get skin cancer. Mortality rates are disproportionately high in people of color as skin cancer in these groups is often detected at a late stage.

Myth 4: You don’t need sunscreen on cloudy days or during the winter.
Fact: The sun can cause damage on cloudy days as UV rays can penetrate clouds. At the same time, the sun can reflect off the snow and damage your skin.

Myth 5: You only get skin cancer in areas exposed to the sun.
Fact: Skin cancer can develop in non-exposed parts of the body too, especially in people of color who often get melanomas on areas such as the palms, the soles of their feet, and nails.

