Comedians lighten the mood at Oak Ridge

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – They’re filling up the tables with more orders coming in, but business at House of Oliver in Roseville could come to a screeching halt. The restaurant is now threatened with a 30-day closure from Alcohol Beverage Control for defying COVID-19 protocols during the pandemic. “These were nonsense guidelines. The governor knew they were nonsense guidelines which was why he didn’t follow them,” said owner Matthew Oliver. “It’s time to turn the page. We shouldn’t be looking back, we shouldn’t be litigating past battles. We shouldn’t be saying we’re going to take your license away for something you did 18 months...

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO