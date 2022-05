GWENDOLYN LOUISE WEST entered her eternal home on April 21, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born to Robert H. Henry and Amelia Agusta Henry on Easter Sunday March 27, 1932 in Garden City, Kansas. She married Harold A. West on August 2, 1949. Gwen was a 71 year resident of Allegan, Michigan. She loved providing comfort and comradery to her many friends. She knew no strangers. She and Harold spent a great deal of time supporting and encouraging their Christian friends and acquaintances, providing rides to doctors appointments, veterans facilities, and churches. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines, sang in various church choirs, played piano and performed in local plays. She also provided entertainment for several senior homes with her husband and friends. In the mid 1960’s she was a 4-H leader and worked at Sears & Roebuck catalog store. When the store closed she worked at Hardings Market in Allegan as a checkout clerk until 1970. She then spent several years working as a receptionist for several local doctors and Bronson Methodist Hospital. She also worked at Allegan Public Schools as an attendance clerk where her caring and good humor won her the title of "Mrs. West, the Hookie-Bookie!”

