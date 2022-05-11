ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office log: May 3-5

By Mountain Democrat staff
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 11:30 a.m. Trespassing was reported on Wheel Street in Pollock Pines. 2:02 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Bogus Point Court in Cool. 2:04 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Geneva Court in El Dorado Hills. 2:05...

Mountain Democrat

In The Know: May 13

Congratulations to Laura Cahill, a junior English major from Cameron Park, was named to the Bob Jones University Spring 2022 President’s List. Dixie State University recently celebrated the achievements of the institution’s largest-ever graduating class. Local students receiving degrees are: Hailey Zufelt from Shingle Springs and Brenda Harris from Shingle Springs.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: 3 People Injured In Suspected DUI Crash In Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Three people were injured in what police suspect to be a DUI crash in Carmichael. On Friday, around 1:30 a.m., near Carmichel Park and Fair Oaks Boulevard, California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash. CHP says the driver and two other people were injured in the crash, but specifics on their condition were not given. A woman nearby heard the crash and immediately ran over to help the victims. “Two other people were seriously hurt and had to be taken to a hospital, and it’s all because this person [the driver] made a dumb choice,” she said. CHP is investigating the crash and will provide details on the condition of the victims at a later time.  
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Sacramento Teen Crashes Car Into Mailboxes, Power Pole, More

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Thursday morning, a 16-year-old new driver left a path of damage after crashing their vehicle along Hazel Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling near Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane when they lost control of the vehicle, hit a pole — splitting it in half, two mailboxes, and a parked car. The force of the crash sent the parked car into a house along Hazel Avenue. Despite the damage, the driver is OK, the CHP says. 16 year old driver loses control and takes out 2 mailboxes, a power pole… goes across Hazel Ave and strikes a parked car which then hits house. Driver ok. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/6mmBxTcpFv — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 12, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Corrections Officer Allegedly Came To Work High On Meth

EL DORADO COUNTY — According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a Corrections Officer allegedly showed up to work while high on meth. On May. 10, Correctional Officer Anthony Horne arrived at the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville to start his shift. When he got there, jail staff became suspicious of Horne being under the influence of a controlled substance. The news release did not specify what jail staff saw that made them suspicious. Deputies at the jail conducted a driving under the influence investigation, and Horne was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug. During a search of Horne, deputies say they discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine. Horne was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of a drug, two counts of possession of a controlled substance inside a jail, and possession of a controlled substance.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Team April 20th, 2022

Originally published as a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “April 20th, 2022, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit served a search warrant for illegal marijuana cultivation in the 5000 block of Chile Camp Road in Burson. Deputies seized 1,008 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $65,000. The marijuana plants were being cultivated in “hoop house” structures and seedlings were located in an RV Trailer. Additionally, seven firearms were seized, one of which is documented as having been stolen out of Stockton, CA. During the search of the property, numerous roosters and items used in rooster blood sports were located.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

El Dorado deputy arrested after he allegedly shows up high for work

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer remained in the jail where he worked Wednesday after being arrested Tuesday for allegedly showing up to work high on drugs. Anthony Horne, 29, was booked into the jail in Placerville on charges of driving under the influence...
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pizza Parlor In Citrus Heights Vandalized, Smash-And-Go

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — On May 8, a pizza parlor in Citrus Heights was vandalized, with a large number of windows broken by masked suspects, said Citrus Heights Police. The restaurant, which was a Mountain Mike’s Pizza located on Sunrise Boulevard and Antelope Road, had over 30 windows broken by vandals. Police have no suspect but are actively keeping an eye out and continue to canvass the area. The same restaurant had windows broken earlier this year, so police are looking into the possibility that the restaurant is being targeted. Although police were able to obtain video footage of the crime, the suspects were wearing a hood and mask and thus were unidentifiable.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Mountain Democrat

3 arrested in Cameron Park

A man who was reportedly stealing items out of vehicles parked at a hotel in Cameron Park was taken into custody Sunday, along with two other suspects allegedly found in possession of stolen property, according to officials with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 8 a.m. a...
CAMERON PARK, CA
ABC10

El Dorado County correctional officer accused of DUI, possession of meth

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado County correctional officer was booked into jail after officials suspected he showed up to work under the influence of a drug. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office identified the correctional officer as Anthony Horne. Officials said staff suspected him of being under the influence after he arrived to work at the jail on Tuesday.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
natomasbuzz.com

Overturned Big Rig Closes I-80 for Hours

Footage from a Caltrans closed-circuit TV camera shows the accident scene at about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. An overturned big rig closed westbound Interstate 80, just east of Interstate 5 in Natomas Wednesday night. All lanes of traffic were blocked when a big rig and multiple vehicles collided...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Woodland Police: Car Chase Results In Multiple Arrests, Gun Discovery

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after leading Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, California Highway Patrol Officers, and Woodland Police Officers on a chase. According to Woodland Police, at around 12:50 a.m., an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 102 near Hays Lane. A pursuit began as the car did not stop and entered I-5 northbound. During the chase, the passenger threw what was later discovered to be a gun out of the window. Due to safety reasons, Woodland PD stopped their pursuit in the city limits of Woodland, and CHP Air-21 assisted by continuing to monitor the car’s whereabouts. The suspects parked the car at an “unrelated” residence and ran from the scene to a nearby orchard. CHP Air-21 led law enforcement to the suspects, and they were arrested. James Calhoun, 28, a Sacramento resident, was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor out-of-county warrants. Messiah Hubbard, 18, also a Sacramento resident, was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.
WOODLAND, CA
Mountain Democrat

Recycling centers

Regarding past letters about the recycling center behind Bel-Air in Cameron Park closing. It was relocated a short distance away. It’s now on Saratoga Way off Cameron Park Drive. It’s now a clean and well-maintained area with regular hours of operation. It’s completely fenced in and locked up when it’s closed.
CAMERON PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Man Theodore Fletcher Drowns In Lake Tahoe Near Meek’s Bay

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Palo Alto man drowned last week after falling out of a boat on Lake Tahoe. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at around 9:20 a.m, authorities received the report that two men had fallen from their boat into the water near Meek’s Bay. Deputies, the Coast Guard, and firefighters responded to the scene, where they discovered that one of the boaters was able to get out of the water on their own. The other boater, later identified as 58-year-old Theodore Fletcher of Palo Alto, could be seen at the bottom of the lake under approximately 15 feet of water. The Coast Guard recovered Fletcher from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

DUI driver pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run

Anthony B. Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday in the DUI hit-and-run that killed Camino teenager Julianna Abballo. Julianna, 14, was walking along Carson Road Feb. 8 when she was struck by Smith’s SUV. Smith, a Pollock Pines resident, drove off after the collision. It was Smith’s second DUI in four...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

North Highlands Crash Caused by Stop Sign Runner

Accident on Park Avenue Occurs After Driver Runs Stop Sign. In a traffic accident on May 10 in North Highlands, a minor injury occurred when a driver T-boned a semi. The accident occurred at the Palm Avenue intersection with Roseville Road around 2:30 p.m. According to the North Sacramento Division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver ran through a stop sign and ended up T-boning the semi, which caused it to flip over through a fence. Gasoline from the truck was spilled onto the train tracks. A minor injury was reported in the collision.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA

