El Dorado County, CA

Judge candidates make their case

By Thomas Frey
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo candidates in a race to be an El Dorado County Superior Court judge told voters at an April 28 forum why they should be elected to the Office 7 seat. Vying for that seat are Gary Slossberg and Lesley Gomes Barlow. Barlow has been practicing law for more...

www.mtdemocrat.com

Mountain Democrat

2 candidates for assessor quizzed

Jon DeVille and Daniel Tuning are running to fill El Dorado County’s assessor role Karl Weiland will leave behind when he retires at the end of 2022. The two candidates answered questions April 28 at a non-partisan forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of El Dorado County ahead of the June 7 election.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Support Joe Patterson for Assembly

With Assemblymember Kevin Kiley taking his talents to Congress, voters in western El Dorado County need a new representative in Sacramento. Fortunately, Joe Patterson has stepped up and is well equipped for the challenge. Assemblymember Kiley supports Joe as his successor for good reason. Joe Patterson has served as a...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

An apology

I must apologize for my last letter where I referred to a specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County as “residentially challenged.” I was ignorant of the current acceptable nomenclature for said specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County. Ignorance is no excuse and in any future letters to the editor I will most certainly do my due diligence in researching the current acceptable nomenclature. I will no longer use “residentially challenged” and from here on shall refer to the said specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County as “unsheltered residents.”
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Recall of Antioch mayor dies following allegations of fraud

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The effort to recall Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe is dead. Recall supporters did not collect the required number of signatures to put the recall on the ballot by Wednesday's deadline. Recall supporters accuse the company they hired to help collect signatures of fraud, claiming it didn't turn...
ANTIOCH, CA
Mountain Democrat

County’s first cannabis farm OK’d to sprout

• Planning Commission’s approval comes with conditions. Cybele Holdings became the first cannabis cultivation farm to be approved in El Dorado County May 12. After months waiting to get his application recommended by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Cybele Holdings CEO Lee Tannenbaum got the green light by a unanimous Planning Commission for his cannabis cultivation business.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Humiliating’: Lincoln City Council Censures Member Caught On Video Seemingly Slapping Businessman Matthew Oliver

LINCOLN (CBS13 ) — A Lincoln City Council meeting took a turn last week after Councilman William Lauritsen allegedly struck local businessman Matthew Oliver, and it all went down during a debate between candidates running for U.S. Congress. On Tuesday night, a city council meeting was held to determine possible repercussions for Lauritsen’s actions. Lincoln City Council voted to censure Lauritsen — the first time a councilmember was censured in 132 years. The city council officially disapproved of Lauritsen’s behavior and removed him from all city committees, though, Lauritsen denies any wrongdoing. “I never slapped Oliver,” he said. Lincoln Mayor Holly Andreatta claims Lauritsen’s...
LINCOLN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Druids coming to Placerville

On Saturday May 14, the United Ancient Order of Druids of California members will make their annual pilgrimage to Union Cemetery in Placerville. This event is to honor Frederick Sieg, the founder of Druids in California. Sieg, who came from Germany, landed in Placerville during the Gold Rush. He mined...
PLACERVILLE, CA
midvalleynews.com

In California, the world’s largest legal weed market is going up in smoke

KAREN AND TOM HESSLER moved to their remote corner of Humboldt County, California, in 1971. Distrust of the government during the Vietnam war and a desire to live off the land drove them to settle in Ettersburg, some 225 miles (360km) north of San Francisco. “We thought we’d come out into the wilderness, and we could just do our thing,” Mrs Hessler says. The only way to get to the Hesslers’ farm is to navigate miles of serpentine dirt roads through northern California’s towering redwoods. The isolation that so intrigued “back to the land” hippies like the Hesslers also turned Humboldt County into the cannabis capital of California—and, therefore, America.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Corrections Officer Allegedly Came To Work High On Meth

EL DORADO COUNTY — According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a Corrections Officer allegedly showed up to work while high on meth. On May. 10, Correctional Officer Anthony Horne arrived at the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville to start his shift. When he got there, jail staff became suspicious of Horne being under the influence of a controlled substance. The news release did not specify what jail staff saw that made them suspicious. Deputies at the jail conducted a driving under the influence investigation, and Horne was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug. During a search of Horne, deputies say they discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine. Horne was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of a drug, two counts of possession of a controlled substance inside a jail, and possession of a controlled substance.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Gang member on the run in Monterey

Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post – “Gang members are continuing to learn that no place is out of reach for VSTF. VSTF along with SPD SWAT and MCSO SWAT, served a search warrant on the 1000 block of Aubrey Ln in the City of Hollister. The search warrant yielded several illegal firearms, narcotics, and several items of gang indicia. However, the suspect in this case, Carlos “Chuck” Casas Jr (32), was not home and we believe has gone on the run.
MONTEREY, CA
krcrtv.com

Newsom announces $18.1 billion inflation relief package

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed an $18.1 billion inflation relief package that would send rebate checks to vehicle owners and pause the diesel sales tax. According to the governor's office, the proposal is designed to put money into the pockets of Californians to help combat global...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Terrific teachers

This week is California Teachers Week and Wednesday, May 11, was Day of the Teacher. I want to thank and congratulate all El Dorado County teachers. There is a reason that many people are coming to our beautiful county. The main reason for families with children are the great schools with caring staff and excellent teachers. I can speak personally about this is because of my many years of involvement with Division 73, El Dorado County Retired Teachers Association’s Mini-Grant program. This program now is well known and the grant requests are thoughtfully prepared and competitive.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sheriff: Correctional officer drove to work high

An El Dorado County correctional officer suspected of arriving to work high Tuesday also reportedly brought a substance thought to be methamphetamine into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are charging Anthony Horne, 29, with...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

EID flume repairs: A race to replace

Touring El Dorado Irrigation District’s flume replacement projects May 2 it was clear water would be flowing again soon. Flumes 4, 5, 6 and 30 took damage last year when the Caldor Fire scorched the steep upcountry slopes where the canal system captures water for EID customers and for power generation. Total repair costs came in around $25 million.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

