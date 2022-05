Sewer bills could be going up or down for different residents of East Baton Rouge Parish, depending on where they live. Metro Council on Wednesday unanimously approved changes to the calculation method for sewer bills recommended by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration. The change was made to "maintain fairness and equity" among the city-parish sewage system's five groups of customers: residents of Baker, residents of Zachary, LSU, Southern University and residents who live in Baton Rouge or unincorporated areas of the parish, according to a council memo.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO