Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud VA: Veterans Crisis Line Signs Spreading Awareness

By Jake Judd
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Yard signs in Central Minnesota are helping save the lives of veterans. The St. Cloud VA began handing out the signs last year to raise awareness about a free 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line. VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator Jinae...

redlakenationnews.com

Hospital overwhelmed with kids in crisis being dropped at ER doors

Children who lash out in homes and protective placements are increasingly being dropped off at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, prompting the creation of a makeshift shelter in an ambulance garage. While hospitals have always been a place of last resort for children in emotional or behavioral crises,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
KEYC

Gov. Walz signs veterans bill Into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Governor Tim Walz signed into law a bill specifically aimed at veterans. The comprehensive veterans bill will push the state toward ending and preventing veteran homelessness, provide service bonuses to veterans and Gold Star families, and fund veterans homes and veterans cemeteries. “This bill...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

9 Mammoth Cruise Ships Are Set to Dock in Minnesota This Summer

Minnesota may not be located on an ocean, yet nine big-time cruise ships are still set to dock here in our fair state this summer. When I hear the word 'cruise ship,' Minnesota isn't the first state that leaps to my mind. Florida, Texas, California, and even New York and Louisiana (home to New Orleans) all make sense, seeing as they're all states that have massive coastlines along either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean or along the Gulf of Mexico.
MINNESOTA STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in North Dakota

North Dakota is one of the least visited states in the country, but it has a lot to offer visitors. For one thing, it is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in the United States. The state is filled with prairies, forests, and lakes, and its scenic highways are perfect for road trips.
mprnews.org

3 deaths reported as storms with hurricane-force winds rake Minnesota, South Dakota

At least three people died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 100 mph swept across eastern South Dakota and much of western and central Minnesota on Thursday. One person died near Blomkest, Minn., south of Willmar. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home at about 7 p.m. Thursday "about a missing adult male in the area of where a large grain bin had just blown over by storms."
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD

Comments / 0

