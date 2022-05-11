ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN House speaker tests positive for coronavirus

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman says she has tested positive for the coronavirus. But the Brooklyn Park Democrat says she won’t be...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

Jaeger: Decision to reject ‘term-limit’ petition will not change

North Dakota’s Secretary of State has rejected a challenge by backers of a rejected petition drive to “term-limit” North Dakota legislators. Al Jaeger says he has not changed his March decision, which said a review of the petitions found them to be riddled with violations, including signatures that were “likely forged.”
POLITICS
KNOX News Radio

Police investigate threats to MN Congressional candidate (Update)

Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault (MN). Carnahan called police after the run-in Tuesday while she was going door-to-door. Police Chief John Sherwin issued a statement, saying detectives have identified the man, contacted him at...
FARIBAULT, MN
KNOX News Radio

MN lawmakers consider loosening state’s liquor laws

Minnesota lawmakers are considering lifting a cap on growler sales and letting local distilleries sell normal-sized bottles of their spirits direct to drinkers. The bill slated for debate in the House on Wednesday would further chip away at a system that long prevented direct sales to consumers. The bill was written to benefit the state’s five largest breweries: Summit in St. Paul, August Schell in New Ulm, Surly and Fulton in Minneapolis, and Castle Danger in Two Harbors. They’ve all grown to the point where they can no longer sell half-gallon jugs known as growlers from their taprooms.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Agency error means richest Minnesotans owe more in taxes

About 45,000 of the richest residents in Minnesota owe the state about $38 million because of a mistake by the state Department of Revenue. Authorities say the Legislature changed the standard income tax deduction during the 2019 session but it wasn’t reflected correctly in the worksheet used by tax preparers in 2019 and 2020. The mistake affected taxpayers in the state’s highest income tax bracket, with federal adjusted gross incomes above about $280,000 for single tax filers and about $360,000 for married couples filing jointly.. The Revenue Department notified tax preparers last fall and began sending letters to taxpayers in mid-April. The affected taxpayers have 60 days to come up with the money, which will be deposited in the state’s general fund.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
KNOX News Radio

Louters resigns from ND Board of Higher Education

The Vice Chair of the North Dakota Board of Higher Education, Dr. Jill Louters, has resigned from the Board — effective today (Friday). In a statement, Louters said she has accepted a new, part-time position as a parent educator with the NDSU Extension Service. In addition she will continue...
NEW ROCKFORD, ND
KNOX News Radio

MN lawmakers remain at odds over sports betting bill

Minnesota lawmakers remain at odds over a sports betting legalization bill. The House prepared to take up the proposal Thursday evening despite a lack of support in the Senate. The House bill would put Minnesota’s Native American tribes in control by allowing in-person wagering at tribal casinos and allowing tribes to partner with mobile betting companies. The Senate bill includes the state’s two horse racing tracks. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says the House bill doesn’t have the support it needs to pass in the Senate because it only lets tribal casinos in on the action.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

UND plays host ND Arbor Day celebration

North Dakota’s Arbor Day celebration traveled to the University of North Dakota campus today. It marked the 150th anniversary of the annual tree planting event in the U.S. In addition to the reading of an official proclamation signed by Governor Doug Burgum several speakers addressed the benefits of trees. Those range from making oxygen and shade to providing habitat and relieving stress.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

ND Supreme Court to hear Pendleton appeal

The North Dakota Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next week in the appeal of Salamah Pendleton. Pendleton was convicted in the May 2020 shooting death of Grand Forks officer Cody Holte – and his own mother Lola Moore. Pendleton was convicted by a jury of firing at officers while they were serving eviction papers at his south Grand Forks apartment.
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Hortman
KNOX News Radio

EGF bike share funding options

East Grand Forks is looking to peddle some $10,000 dollars to help support the local Bike Share program. Other partners in the rental program include Altru…UND…and City of Grand Forks. East Grand Forks has also visited with the Minnesota DNR to see if they would be a willing...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Northland to recognize 700 at graduation ceremonies

For the first time in two years, Northland Community and Technical College is holding in-person graduation ceremonies tonight (Thu) and tomorrow (Fri). Tonight (Thu) at 6:30, the Thief River Falls campus celebrates its graduates in the Northland gymnasium. Then tomorrow (Fri) at 11:00 A.M., the East Grand Forks campus holds...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Graduation weekend for NCTC, UND

Northland Community and Technical College today (Fri) wrapped up its first in-person graduation ceremonies in two years, with 700 students receiving degrees. After a ceremony at the Thief River Falls campus on Thursday night, grads from the East Grand Forks campus were honored today (Fri) at UND’s Chester Fritz Auditorium.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Grand Sky gets financial OK for new UAS weather system

The President of Grand Sky says the Grand Forks UAS company wants a more precise system of predicting the weather than what’s currently available. Tom Swoyer says general, commercial and military aviation have fine weather programs, but there needs to be another “level of granularity” to support unmanned operations.
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mn House#House Speaker#House Democrats#Brooklyn#Senate#Republican#Ap
KNOX News Radio

VFW Arena in EGF battling drainage issues

Drainage issues at the VFW Arena have East Grand Forks leaders searching for both long and short term solutions. Frost has heaved the concrete leading to the doors creating a negative drain slope and ponding of water that flows into the arena. The fix could include a demo of existing...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Change of plea hearing scheduled for Abdullahi

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled June 1st for a Grand Forks man charged with killing a woman and additional felony counts. Ahmed Abdullahi is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Megan Gustafson during an argument last Sept. 12th. He was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

MHP identifies victims of fatal crashes

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victims of two unrelated fatal crashes on Monday. Authorities say 22-year old Cole Falconer of Halstad (MN) was killed when the car he was driving left Highway 75 in Norman County and rolled into the ditch. A 22-year old passenger is hospitalized in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

NCHC names new commissioner

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) has named Heather Weems as its new Commissioner. Weems becomes the NCHC’s third Commissioner in conference history – replacing Josh Fenton who left for the same role with The Summit League. Weems comes to the Conference after spending the last 10 years...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNOX News Radio

Fargo fire displaces over 20 residents

The cause of a late night apartment fire in Fargo is under investigation. Fire crews were called to the 12 unit building on 11th Street South around 11:15 p.m. When they arrived flames were shooting from the roof and tenants were rapidly evacuating. It took the Fargo Fire Department about...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Heavy rains soak portions of the RRV

It’s a day of drying out after heavy rains pounded the region last night (Thursday). The storm system resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a handful of Watches and Warnings throughout the evening. The downpour prompted the City of Grand Forks to ask residents to limit water use...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

2-vehicle crash in GF injures 1 driver

One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10:00 this (Fri) morning in north Grand Forks. According to Grand Forks Police, a compact SUV was northbound on North 3rd Street… failed to slow down at the intersection of Gateway Drive… continued northbound, struck a curb, drove over a berm, then went back onto Gateway.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy