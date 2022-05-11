ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Safety first at Tahoe waterfalls

By Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE — It’s time to go chasing waterfalls in the Lake Tahoe Basin. With the snowpack quickly melting the waterfalls in the area are flowing. U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Public Affairs Specialist Lisa Herron advises the time to go out is now, given what a...

www.mtdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in concrete shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe’s entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
STATELINE, NV
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Bear Euthanized After Being Hit By Driver In Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY (CBS13) — A bear in Tahoe City had to be euthanized after a driver hit the 400-pound animal and kept going. People in Tahoe City called the big guy “Papa Bear.” He’d been part of the community there for more than 15 years, according to the Bear League. The only witness of the fatal collision was a woman taking her children to school. “We’ve got wildlife here, and they don’t always look both ways before they cross all the time,” said Ann Bryant, executive director of the Bear League. She saw the badly injured bear suffering in the snow. “It was just completely...
TAHOE CITY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Removing More Than Snow To Open Mountain Passes

Tuolumne County, CA – All the Caltrans-maintained mountain passes reopened this afternoon, but not before crews had to bust a boulder on one of the roadways. While clearing the snow and ice on Highway 108/Sonora Pass in Tuolumne County yesterday (Wednesday, May 11), crews discovered a large boulder blocking the roadway. In order to quickly remove it, the rock was broken into manageable pieces, as shown in the image box photo. That allowed for its opening today at 2 p.m.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Follow a guide on the Tahoe Rim Trail

STATELINE, NEV. – Backpacking season is near and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association is offering guided adult and youth hiking programs. Get outside and explore the beauty of the Tahoe Basin’s ridgeline this upcoming trail season with fellow trail lovers. All levels of backpackers are welcome. The Taste...
STATELINE, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
City
Eagle Rock, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Lifestyle
Sacramento Magazine

The 1960 Olympic Winter Games at Tahoe

If you weren’t around to witness the 1960 Winter Olympics at Lake Tahoe, you can still experience the sites where the games were held and see collections of Olympic memorabilia that capture the pageantry that elevated the region to a world-class resort. I’ve had a lifelong fascination with the 1960 Winter Games. My older brother skied the Olympic torch over Donner Summit, which made him a legend in my family, at least. He was part of a 500-mile relay team of high school students who brought the torch from Los Angeles, through the Central Valley and into Olympic Valley for the ceremonial lighting that marked the opening of the games.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Boat ramp closures on Lake Tahoe

Only two public boat ramps will be available for launching boats this summer on Lake Tahoe due to low water levels. Lake Forest Boat Ramp in Tahoe City and the boat ramp at Cave Rock State Park on the East Shore will be the only public ramps open for launching.
TAHOE CITY, CA
knpr

Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park reopens in central Nevada on Wednesday

The Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park reopened on Wednesday, May 11, Nevada State Parks announced. The park had closed in April 2021 for road improvements. The fixes allow safer travel through Union Canyon throughout the year. "This large-scale project, which included restoration, resurfacing, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of roadways, will provide visitors with...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfalls#Lake Tahoe#South Lake#The Forest Service
mymotherlode.com

Two Mountain Passes Will Reopen Thursday

Sonora, CA — Caltrans will open two of the mountain passes tomorrow for the spring season. Highway 108/Sonora Pass in Tuolumne County and Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass in Alpine County will reopen at 2 p.m. on Thursday (5/12) after being closed since December 6th for the winter season. Last month, crews were able to clear sections of those highways, allowing for the closure gate to move further up the high country. At that time, Ebbetts Pass was opened up to the east end of the lake and Sonora Pass to Eagle Meadows.
SONORA, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOS participants clean up over 510 pounds of trash at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The youth development nonprofit, SOS Outreach, has just wrapped up its winter season of programming. Using the mountains as a classroom and snow sports as the catalyst, SOS introduces youth to core values, develops leadership skills, cultivates community, builds resilience and promotes service. Serving...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Tahoe’s 2022 wildfire outlook

What began as a promising winter fizzled out in early 2022, leading to the driest January and February recorded across California and Nevada since record keeping began. Closer to home, Tahoe City, which has weather records dating back to 1910, set a record for the driest January through March. On...
TAHOE CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
KOLO TV Reno

Great Basin Brewing Co. expanding to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Great Basin Brewing Company is coming to Carson City. The move marks the company’s first expansion in 10 years. The Union will begin its remodel on May 16 as it realigns itself under the Great Basin Brewing Company brand. The business will be closed for about two weeks while the work is completed.
CARSON CITY, NV
Mountain Democrat

Recycling centers

Regarding past letters about the recycling center behind Bel-Air in Cameron Park closing. It was relocated a short distance away. It’s now on Saratoga Way off Cameron Park Drive. It’s now a clean and well-maintained area with regular hours of operation. It’s completely fenced in and locked up when it’s closed.
CAMERON PARK, CA
Mountain Democrat

EID flume repairs: A race to replace

Touring El Dorado Irrigation District’s flume replacement projects May 2 it was clear water would be flowing again soon. Flumes 4, 5, 6 and 30 took damage last year when the Caldor Fire scorched the steep upcountry slopes where the canal system captures water for EID customers and for power generation. Total repair costs came in around $25 million.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Rushes To Remove Downed Trees Before Wildfire Season

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – It’s a race against time in Nevada County ahead of the wildfire season. Thousands of downed trees from December’s massive snowstorm are still scattered across the county. Officials are warning the fire season could be even worse than expected if those trees-turned-kindlings aren’t removed soon. Steve Monaghan, director of emergency services, estimates the county probably collected about 3,500 tons of downed trees from the storm – a weight equivalent to about 450 school buses of debris. The concern? Cleanup is far from over. “We think it’s just a fraction,” Monaghan said. “The immediate concern is getting this kind of debris...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT DELAYS ON INTERSTATE 5 BETWEEN GOLD HILL AND ROGUE RIVER

Douglas County residents heading to the Rogue Valley on Thursday can expect delays and congestion on Interstate 5 between Gold Hill and Rogue River. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said an ODOT contractor continues preserving the asphalt paving by sealing cracks in the roadway. Leaming said the delays will be in the northbound direction between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and southbound from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: May 13

Congratulations to Laura Cahill, a junior English major from Cameron Park, was named to the Bob Jones University Spring 2022 President’s List. Dixie State University recently celebrated the achievements of the institution’s largest-ever graduating class. Local students receiving degrees are: Hailey Zufelt from Shingle Springs and Brenda Harris from Shingle Springs.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Man Theodore Fletcher Drowns In Lake Tahoe Near Meek’s Bay

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Palo Alto man drowned last week after falling out of a boat on Lake Tahoe. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at around 9:20 a.m, authorities received the report that two men had fallen from their boat into the water near Meek’s Bay. Deputies, the Coast Guard, and firefighters responded to the scene, where they discovered that one of the boaters was able to get out of the water on their own. The other boater, later identified as 58-year-old Theodore Fletcher of Palo Alto, could be seen at the bottom of the lake under approximately 15 feet of water. The Coast Guard recovered Fletcher from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Toni Koraza

What will San Diego Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy