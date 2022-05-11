ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Grow For It! The best garden tool of all — the internet

By Noel Stack
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you prepare to work among your vegetables and flowers this growing season, the first tool to reach for is not a spade or tiller but a computer or smart device. Whether you are selecting the best plants for your soil or found an insect chewing your tomatoes, the internet offers...

www.mtdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

See a Map of California Food Banks and Other Places to Find Free Food

More than 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food in California are featured on a map published by Los Angeles' city controller. Users can type their address into the map tool and provide a search radius to find a nearby location. Users are advised to contact a site before visiting to confirm hours and eligibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsideconnect.com

New ownership announced for Wolfsen’s Meat & Sausage

Wolfsen’s Meat & Sausage, the local shop that has put Gustine on the map for decades, will soon be under new ownership. Residents need not worry because the new owners, Andrew and Danielle Quintal, plan to keep the operations going just as outgoing owners Vance and Donna Wolfsen have for 34 years, according to the couple.
GUSTINE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Recycling centers

Regarding past letters about the recycling center behind Bel-Air in Cameron Park closing. It was relocated a short distance away. It’s now on Saratoga Way off Cameron Park Drive. It’s now a clean and well-maintained area with regular hours of operation. It’s completely fenced in and locked up when it’s closed.
CAMERON PARK, CA
Mountain Democrat

Ballet studio gets a fresh start

Former ballerina and owner of the California Ballet Conservatory studio Killian Stephens had the best of intentions; they just happened to coincide with one of the worst points in time. Stephens had always dreamed of opening a ballet studio that teaches high-caliber ballet normally found in a big city —...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
El Dorado County, CA
Lifestyle
County
El Dorado County, CA
33andfree

Relax in California's Best Hot Springs

When visiting California it is hard to decide what the focus should be. We have visited cities, wine country, national parks, the coast from top to bottom and its national forests. What we didn't explore until just recently are the amazing hot springs it has. Some of the most beautiful hot springs we have ever seen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Druids coming to Placerville

On Saturday May 14, the United Ancient Order of Druids of California members will make their annual pilgrimage to Union Cemetery in Placerville. This event is to honor Frederick Sieg, the founder of Druids in California. Sieg, who came from Germany, landed in Placerville during the Gold Rush. He mined...
PLACERVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Gardening#Garden Tool#Gardeners#Ucanr Edu#Sunset#Usda
KTLA

These are your rights if you live in California and work outdoors in temperatures above 80°

California requires employers whose employees work outdoors to implement heat illness prevention measures, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 344 workers died from environmental heat exposure between 2011 and 2019. In addition to normal OSHA protections provided by the federal government, outdoor workers on the job have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Modesto, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. They Specialize in the Best Burgers, specialty sandwiches and Lamb. They also specialize in house-made Pastrami, Smoked Wagyu Brisket, Portuguese stewed beef "Alcatra", house-made bacon, and smoked pulled pork. Their locally raised Wagyu is provided by Pacheco Farms. Venison and Elk are provided by Durham Ranch out of Nevada. They also specialize in a complete Vegan and dietary sensitive environment where almost all products and flavors are made to represent their non-vegan-based counterparts. They are a unique flavor experience! All their sauces are made in-house paired with great beers and wine. They definitely have something for everyone. Check out their nightly entree specials and ever-changing new flavor specials.
MODESTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

EID flume repairs: A race to replace

Touring El Dorado Irrigation District’s flume replacement projects May 2 it was clear water would be flowing again soon. Flumes 4, 5, 6 and 30 took damage last year when the Caldor Fire scorched the steep upcountry slopes where the canal system captures water for EID customers and for power generation. Total repair costs came in around $25 million.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: May 13

Congratulations to Laura Cahill, a junior English major from Cameron Park, was named to the Bob Jones University Spring 2022 President’s List. Dixie State University recently celebrated the achievements of the institution’s largest-ever graduating class. Local students receiving degrees are: Hailey Zufelt from Shingle Springs and Brenda Harris from Shingle Springs.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS 8

California's Mission Bells and the push to remove them

SAN DIEGO — Along some of California's busiest streets and highways, hanging about ten feet off the ground, stand iron-green colored bells. You've probably driven past a bell without noticing; most of them stand in what are now everyday spots, like the one next to a bus stop on Gilman Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mountain Democrat

A job well done

The Camino Community Action Committee would like to thank all those who recently participated at the Camino Clean Up Day held on Saturday, April 23. We had a much better turn out than last year. We were able to send seven dumpsters to the dump (five trash and two metal).
CAMINO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Weber Creek clean-up looking for volunteers

A local teen is asking for the community to come together Sunday, May 15, to clean up the Weber Creek area under the Highway 50 bridge in Placerville. The clean-up will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daisy Kerr, an 11th-grader at Charter University Prep and avid kayaker,...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

New art showcases unique talents

Gold Country Artists Gallery, an award-winning artists’ cooperative in Placerville, is now showing new paintings by Valerie Bye and new ceramic sculptures by Caren Halvorsen. Song in her heart. A founding member of Gold Country Artists Gallery, Bye’s work reflects her belief that there is beauty all around us....
PLACERVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Multi-Million Dollar Homes Consumer by Southern California Wildfire

A wildfire fanned by ocean winds consumed multi-million dollar homes in Southern California Wednesday. Flames ripped through brush-covered hillsides in Laguna Niguel, near Laguna Beach, ripping through canyons and hills, destroying at least 20 homes. “I have some friends who live on this street so it’s unfortunate to see their...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy