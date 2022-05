This week is California Teachers Week and Wednesday, May 11, was Day of the Teacher. I want to thank and congratulate all El Dorado County teachers. There is a reason that many people are coming to our beautiful county. The main reason for families with children are the great schools with caring staff and excellent teachers. I can speak personally about this is because of my many years of involvement with Division 73, El Dorado County Retired Teachers Association’s Mini-Grant program. This program now is well known and the grant requests are thoughtfully prepared and competitive.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO