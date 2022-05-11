ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camino, CA

A job well done

By Letters to the Editor
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Camino Community Action Committee would like to thank all those who recently participated at the Camino Clean Up Day held on Saturday, April 23. We had...

www.mtdemocrat.com

Mountain Democrat

Recycling centers

Regarding past letters about the recycling center behind Bel-Air in Cameron Park closing. It was relocated a short distance away. It’s now on Saratoga Way off Cameron Park Drive. It’s now a clean and well-maintained area with regular hours of operation. It’s completely fenced in and locked up when it’s closed.
CAMERON PARK, CA
Mountain Democrat

2 candidates for assessor quizzed

Jon DeVille and Daniel Tuning are running to fill El Dorado County’s assessor role Karl Weiland will leave behind when he retires at the end of 2022. The two candidates answered questions April 28 at a non-partisan forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of El Dorado County ahead of the June 7 election.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Guest column: Crisis of the human spirit and human needs

I see a great possibility and great hope for El Dorado County — oddly enough in the despair and misery of homelessness. It is the possibility and hope of breaking the cycle of homelessness … right here in El Dorado County. Between 450,000 and 850,000 people nationally are...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Support Joe Patterson for Assembly

With Assemblymember Kevin Kiley taking his talents to Congress, voters in western El Dorado County need a new representative in Sacramento. Fortunately, Joe Patterson has stepped up and is well equipped for the challenge. Assemblymember Kiley supports Joe as his successor for good reason. Joe Patterson has served as a...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Camino, CA
Mountain Democrat

EID flume repairs: A race to replace

Touring El Dorado Irrigation District’s flume replacement projects May 2 it was clear water would be flowing again soon. Flumes 4, 5, 6 and 30 took damage last year when the Caldor Fire scorched the steep upcountry slopes where the canal system captures water for EID customers and for power generation. Total repair costs came in around $25 million.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

An apology

I must apologize for my last letter where I referred to a specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County as “residentially challenged.” I was ignorant of the current acceptable nomenclature for said specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County. Ignorance is no excuse and in any future letters to the editor I will most certainly do my due diligence in researching the current acceptable nomenclature. I will no longer use “residentially challenged” and from here on shall refer to the said specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County as “unsheltered residents.”
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

County’s first cannabis farm OK’d to sprout

• Planning Commission’s approval comes with conditions. Cybele Holdings became the first cannabis cultivation farm to be approved in El Dorado County May 12. After months waiting to get his application recommended by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Cybele Holdings CEO Lee Tannenbaum got the green light by a unanimous Planning Commission for his cannabis cultivation business.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Downtown Roseville site in escrow for future affordable senior housing

Affordable senior apartment building at 505 Royer Street. Roseville City Council approved a purchase and sale agreement with Bridge Housing Corporation for senior affordable housing in Downtown Roseville. The proposed development plan includes a 55,506 square-foot affordable senior apartment building at 505 Royer Street, ranging from three to five stories....
ROSEVILLE, CA
Person
Wendy Thomas
Mountain Democrat

Linda Flight-Lebedowicz

Linda Flight was born on a cold day in February, 1952 in Southport, England. When she turned 28 she packed her bags and left her homeland in search of a new life in the United States. She would eventually call Placerville her home. Linda Flight-Lebedowicz brought light into every life...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Terrific teachers

This week is California Teachers Week and Wednesday, May 11, was Day of the Teacher. I want to thank and congratulate all El Dorado County teachers. There is a reason that many people are coming to our beautiful county. The main reason for families with children are the great schools with caring staff and excellent teachers. I can speak personally about this is because of my many years of involvement with Division 73, El Dorado County Retired Teachers Association’s Mini-Grant program. This program now is well known and the grant requests are thoughtfully prepared and competitive.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: May 13

Congratulations to Laura Cahill, a junior English major from Cameron Park, was named to the Bob Jones University Spring 2022 President’s List. Dixie State University recently celebrated the achievements of the institution’s largest-ever graduating class. Local students receiving degrees are: Hailey Zufelt from Shingle Springs and Brenda Harris from Shingle Springs.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Druids coming to Placerville

On Saturday May 14, the United Ancient Order of Druids of California members will make their annual pilgrimage to Union Cemetery in Placerville. This event is to honor Frederick Sieg, the founder of Druids in California. Sieg, who came from Germany, landed in Placerville during the Gold Rush. He mined...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Ballet studio gets a fresh start

Former ballerina and owner of the California Ballet Conservatory studio Killian Stephens had the best of intentions; they just happened to coincide with one of the worst points in time. Stephens had always dreamed of opening a ballet studio that teaches high-caliber ballet normally found in a big city —...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Humiliating’: Lincoln City Council Censures Member Caught On Video Seemingly Slapping Businessman Matthew Oliver

LINCOLN (CBS13 ) — A Lincoln City Council meeting took a turn last week after Councilman William Lauritsen allegedly struck local businessman Matthew Oliver, and it all went down during a debate between candidates running for U.S. Congress. On Tuesday night, a city council meeting was held to determine possible repercussions for Lauritsen’s actions. Lincoln City Council voted to censure Lauritsen — the first time a councilmember was censured in 132 years. The city council officially disapproved of Lauritsen’s behavior and removed him from all city committees, though, Lauritsen denies any wrongdoing. “I never slapped Oliver,” he said. Lincoln Mayor Holly Andreatta claims Lauritsen’s...
LINCOLN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Judge candidates make their case

Two candidates in a race to be an El Dorado County Superior Court judge told voters at an April 28 forum why they should be elected to the Office 7 seat. Vying for that seat are Gary Slossberg and Lesley Gomes Barlow. Barlow has been practicing law for more than...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Mountain Democrat

Community invited to Animal Services Family Fun Day

The team at El Dorado County Animal Services is inviting community members to join them for a Family Fun Day and fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Animal Services Shelter, located at 6435 Capitol Ave. in Diamond Springs. “In addition to a chance to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Roger Delano Prengel

Roger Delano Prengel was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Feb. 3, 1934 to parents Herbert and Florence Prengel. Roger graduated from Bay View High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, serving as an airplane mechanic for four years during the Korean War. He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1955 and married the love of his life, Kaye Richardson on Aug. 24, 1959 in the Salt Lake City Temple for time and all eternity. Roger attended Brigham Young University, graduating in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He obtained his master’s degree in 1970. Roger accepted a teaching position at El Dorado High School and taught English for 14 years in Placerville where he also served as a city councilman. After relocating to Lacey, Wash., Roger taught English at Olympia High School until he retired in 1999.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Assemblyman Kiley Joins Roseville Restaurant Owner Matthew Oliver Who’s Facing Pandemic Protocol Penalty

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – They’re filling up the tables with more orders coming in, but business at House of Oliver in Roseville could come to a screeching halt. The restaurant is now threatened with a 30-day closure from Alcohol Beverage Control for defying COVID-19 protocols during the pandemic. “These were nonsense guidelines. The governor knew they were nonsense guidelines which was why he didn’t follow them,” said owner Matthew Oliver. “It’s time to turn the page. We shouldn’t be looking back, we shouldn’t be litigating past battles. We shouldn’t be saying we’re going to take your license away for something you did 18 months...
ROSEVILLE, CA
SFGate

Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE

