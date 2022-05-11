ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Valley, CA

Janet Carter

By Contributor
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Janet Carter, 70, of Garden Valley passed away Monday Feb. 28 in Citrus Heights, Calif. She was born in 1951 to parents Richard Allen...

Mountain Democrat

Lori Ann (Vorce) Hooper

Lori Ann (Vorce) Hooper, 60, of Pollock Pines, Calif., died unexpectedly April 23 from injuries due to a motor vehicle collision with the motorcycle she was a passenger on. Lori was born on March 6, 1962 to Roy E. Vorce, and Catherine Mary Vorce in Framingham, Mass. Lori grew up in Framingham. Catherine and her children moved to Placerville, Calif., in 1979. Lori attended El Dorado High School and remained in the Placerville area her entire life.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Linda Flight-Lebedowicz

Linda Flight was born on a cold day in February, 1952 in Southport, England. When she turned 28 she packed her bags and left her homeland in search of a new life in the United States. She would eventually call Placerville her home. Linda Flight-Lebedowicz brought light into every life...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Roger Delano Prengel

Roger Delano Prengel was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Feb. 3, 1934 to parents Herbert and Florence Prengel. Roger graduated from Bay View High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, serving as an airplane mechanic for four years during the Korean War. He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1955 and married the love of his life, Kaye Richardson on Aug. 24, 1959 in the Salt Lake City Temple for time and all eternity. Roger attended Brigham Young University, graduating in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He obtained his master’s degree in 1970. Roger accepted a teaching position at El Dorado High School and taught English for 14 years in Placerville where he also served as a city councilman. After relocating to Lacey, Wash., Roger taught English at Olympia High School until he retired in 1999.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: May 13

Congratulations to Laura Cahill, a junior English major from Cameron Park, was named to the Bob Jones University Spring 2022 President’s List. Dixie State University recently celebrated the achievements of the institution’s largest-ever graduating class. Local students receiving degrees are: Hailey Zufelt from Shingle Springs and Brenda Harris from Shingle Springs.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Ballet studio gets a fresh start

Former ballerina and owner of the California Ballet Conservatory studio Killian Stephens had the best of intentions; they just happened to coincide with one of the worst points in time. Stephens had always dreamed of opening a ballet studio that teaches high-caliber ballet normally found in a big city —...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
Mountain Democrat

‘Cry Baby the Musical’ rocks the Carl Borelli Amphitheater

The hit rockabilly musical based on the movie by the same name opens May 12 and runs two weekends at El Dorado High School. Produced by Studio 81 with Paul Tomei directing, “Cry Baby” follows the tribulations of one Wade “Cry Baby” Walker, the ultimate 1950s bad boy with a soft side. He has the incredible ability to cry with a single tear as he admits, “One single, salty tear is all that they will ever suck out of this Cry Baby.”
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

3 arrested in Cameron Park

A man who was reportedly stealing items out of vehicles parked at a hotel in Cameron Park was taken into custody Sunday, along with two other suspects allegedly found in possession of stolen property, according to officials with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 8 a.m. a...
CAMERON PARK, CA
Mountain Democrat

‘Clue: The Musical’ is murderously fun

Based on the internationally popular board game, this fun-filled musical brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites audience members to pick the who, what and where cards and then play along to help solve the mystery: Who killed Mr. Boddy, where in the mansion and with what weapon? There are more than 200 possible solutions but only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, interactive fun and a possible surprise twist await in this clever whodunnit.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Comedians lighten the mood at Oak Ridge

Local comedian Brad Bonar Jr. started off the show with a handkerchief and a deck of cards — a quick slip of his hand mixed with a bit of magic and out popped a tiny dove. His impressed audience filled with Oak Ridge High School seniors, applauded while Bonar addressed the packed theater room using light-heartedness and humor. “Laughter changes the brain,” he told them, explaining that laughing releases the same chemical as antidepressants.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra back on the risers

After a lengthy hiatus due to COVID-19, the Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra and Music Director Donald Kendrick are celebrating their 26th year of concerts in the capital region with their début performance of the powerful “Requiem”. The concert will also feature guest chorus Schola Cantorum of Sacred...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Terrific teachers

This week is California Teachers Week and Wednesday, May 11, was Day of the Teacher. I want to thank and congratulate all El Dorado County teachers. There is a reason that many people are coming to our beautiful county. The main reason for families with children are the great schools with caring staff and excellent teachers. I can speak personally about this is because of my many years of involvement with Division 73, El Dorado County Retired Teachers Association’s Mini-Grant program. This program now is well known and the grant requests are thoughtfully prepared and competitive.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Druids coming to Placerville

On Saturday May 14, the United Ancient Order of Druids of California members will make their annual pilgrimage to Union Cemetery in Placerville. This event is to honor Frederick Sieg, the founder of Druids in California. Sieg, who came from Germany, landed in Placerville during the Gold Rush. He mined...
PLACERVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Mountain Democrat

Support Joe Patterson for Assembly

With Assemblymember Kevin Kiley taking his talents to Congress, voters in western El Dorado County need a new representative in Sacramento. Fortunately, Joe Patterson has stepped up and is well equipped for the challenge. Assemblymember Kiley supports Joe as his successor for good reason. Joe Patterson has served as a...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

2 reportedly found with stolen mail

A traffic stop in Cameron Park Saturday led to the arrest of two men suspected of mail theft in the Rescue/Shingle Springs area. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reported Frederick Wolger, 33, of Camino and Elijah Thomas, 28, of Placerville were also allegedly in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
CAMERON PARK, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sierra Master Chorale presents classic choral concert

InConcert Sierra presents the Sierra Master Chorale, conducted by Alison Skinner, for an afternoon of magnificent choral music at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Grass Valley. The program is replete with some of the most popular works for classical choral music. “We are singing three of my all-time favorite...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sheriff: Correctional officer drove to work high

An El Dorado County correctional officer suspected of arriving to work high Tuesday also reportedly brought a substance thought to be methamphetamine into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are charging Anthony Horne, 29, with...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Recycling centers

Regarding past letters about the recycling center behind Bel-Air in Cameron Park closing. It was relocated a short distance away. It’s now on Saratoga Way off Cameron Park Drive. It’s now a clean and well-maintained area with regular hours of operation. It’s completely fenced in and locked up when it’s closed.
CAMERON PARK, CA
Mountain Democrat

DUI driver pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run

Anthony B. Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday in the DUI hit-and-run that killed Camino teenager Julianna Abballo. Julianna, 14, was walking along Carson Road Feb. 8 when she was struck by Smith’s SUV. Smith, a Pollock Pines resident, drove off after the collision. It was Smith’s second DUI in four...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
Mountain Democrat

Community invited to Animal Services Family Fun Day

The team at El Dorado County Animal Services is inviting community members to join them for a Family Fun Day and fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Animal Services Shelter, located at 6435 Capitol Ave. in Diamond Springs. “In addition to a chance to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Suspect nabbed with $1,200 in booze

A man was arrested outside the Safeway grocery store on Francisco Drive in El Dorado Hills May 5 reportedly in possession of about $1,200 in stolen alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic Beverage Control agents said they were investigating reports of minors shoplifting alcoholic beverages from the store when they observed Jimmy Joseph Gilg, 48, leaving the store with the allegedly stolen merchandise. Safeway employees had reportedly expressed a concern.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA

