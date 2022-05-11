ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted Buffalo man found by feds in North Carolina

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man on the lam for more than a month has been taken into custody in North Carolina.

On March 29, Cheektowaga police pulled over a car they said had dark, tinted windows. In the passenger seat was 23-year-old Amari Guilford, they said.

According to police, Guilford got out of the car and ran away, never to be found that night. Police searched the vehicle he was in, and under his seat, they say they found a loaded handgun “with an attached, fully loaded 30-round drum-style magazine.”

“Guilford was identified by the officer through body cam footage from the incident and by mug shots from previous arrests,” Cheektowaga police said.

In an effort combining the work of local, state and federal agencies, Guilford was eventually located in Charlotte, North Carolina. After being apprehended by U.S. Marshals Service agents, Guilford was extradited back to New York.

He faces charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and obstructing governmental administration.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Tony Richardson Sr.
2d ago

the tent probably wasn't illegal just use that for a reason to pull someone over they have done that to me several times so I just took it off my windows and the tent was legal but Cheektowaga police Amherst police that's what they do black man but not have a nice car coming through there

