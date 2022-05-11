Vt. Fish & Wildlife: Father shot son while turkey shooting

ROCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A man was killed after apparently trying to battle a wildfire in Vermont, state police said Friday. Firefighters in Rochester found the man’s body about 200 yards east of a homestead while they extinguished a fire that burned about two acres of woods Thursday night, police said.
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A bizarre incident played out in Windsor Friday morning. A bobcat was trapped in a home after attacking one of the residents. “We received a report from a resident that they had what they believed was a bobcat trapped inside of a bathroom,” said Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank.
HAMPTON, N.H. — Several arrests were made on Hampton Beach Friday night, after what officers described as large, unruly crowds formed. In a Facebook post, the Hampton Police Department says the groups were dispersed when officers saw fights start to break out. The groups then went to Ocean Boulevard...
Federal, state and local authorities moved in Friday morning with warrants at two residences in the Orange County town of Washington.
Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 in custody, 2 on the run after drug and weapons raids in rural Vermont.
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - After a months long investigation, Winooski Police Department issued a search warrant at a residence, Friday. With the assistance of the South Burlington Police Department, police found a large number of narcotics. They seized 6,593 bags of heroin, 6.4 ounces of cocaine, 58.7 grams of crack,...
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lebanon Police say a Vershire man faces charges after breaking into their impoundment lot. Officials say Damien Rousseau, 29, was spotted Thursday trying to hide in the police department’s impoundment lot, a day after he was arrested and his car seized in a heroin bust.
RICHMOND, Vt. — Emergency crews on Wednesday contained a multi-acre forest fire in a densely-wooded area of Richmond. Members of the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Robbins Road just before 5 p.m. to battle the flames. The fire grew to roughly two acres before being contained, according to crew members.
WASHINGTON — Members of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are executing search and arrest warrants at a pair of residences in central Vermont. A spokesperson with state police said authorities arrived in Washington on Friday morning as part of an investigation into drug trafficking and firearms possession in the community.
A 20-year-old Craftsbury man is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and drunken driving after police say he hit a teenager with his pickup truck and then dumped him over a ravine and into a creek, Vermont State Police said Thursday.
CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An 18-year-old is in critical condition this morning, after police say he crashed his car in Charleston last night. Police are not releasing the name of the driver as he is considered a juvenile. Vermont State Police say he was traveling on Route 105, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a utility pole.
MANCHESTER. N.H. (WCAX) - Police are now calling a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire a murder. The suspect, Stephanie Beard, 34, is still on the run. According to Manchester Police, Beard has been charged with Second Degree Murder for allegedly stabbing John Glennon, 71, in the head. Police found...
The lead criminal prosecutor for Orleans County, in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, described a victim seriously hurt in a case of alleged drunk driving as having been discarded "like he was a piece of garbage." The young man was injured by a buddy who was goofing off with a truck,...
COLUMBIA, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man faces charges after police say he fired a gun at two other people. It happened Thursday morning on Meriden Hill in the town of Columbia. New Hampshire State Police say Aron Theriault, 25, of Columbia, fired the handgun at the workers who were doing construction on a home. No one was injured.
WASHINGTON — Two Vermonters were arrested on federal drug charges Friday following a multi-agency raid at their homes in Washington, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. It comes after what federal officials have described as a months-long investigation into the properties, listed as likely drug trafficking locations. A...
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help as the homicide investigation of a man found at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe continues.
Deputies were called to the rest area at 6:30 am this morning, where they discovered 36 year old Morey P. Pelton of Jefferson County had been killed.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who was...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Two men who participated in an elaborate phone scam that cheated people from across the nation have agreed to repay their victims but avoided time behind bars. Massachusetts prosecutors say Ajaykumar Chaudhari, of Pownal, Vermont, and Jitendra Chaudhari, of Williamstown, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty this week to...
