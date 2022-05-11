Vt. Fish & Wildlife: Father shot son while turkey shooting

ROCHESTER, Vt. — Police are investigating the death of a man found by crews battling a wildfire Thursday afternoon along a mountain road in Rochester. Investigators said they were notified just before 8:30 p.m. that crews had found a body near Jones Mountain Road while they worked to extinguish a fire that burned at least two acres of forest. The man's identity is being withheld while police notify family, except to confirm that he lived in the community.

ROCHESTER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO