Future Picassos showcase their works in A Slice of Italy

As you prepare to work among your vegetables and flowers this growing season, the first tool to reach for is not a spade or tiller but a computer or smart device. Whether you are selecting the best plants for your soil or found an insect chewing your tomatoes, the internet offers a plethora of good, science-based information to assist you. We are fortunate to live near University of California, Davis — one of the premier agricultural and home gardening research facilities. The best first stop for information is the website of the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, ucanr.edu.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO