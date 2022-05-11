ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future Picassos showcase their works in A Slice of Italy

By Jana Rossi
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViscuso’s Pizza & Draft House in El Dorado Hills was recently transformed into an Italian art gallery when local students showcased their artistic talents by painting Italian masterpieces on plates. The exhibit, A Slice of Italy Art Show and Reception, was orchestrated by El Dorado Hills artist and teacher Jamie Lentzner....

www.mtdemocrat.com

Mountain Democrat

New art showcases unique talents

Gold Country Artists Gallery, an award-winning artists’ cooperative in Placerville, is now showing new paintings by Valerie Bye and new ceramic sculptures by Caren Halvorsen. Song in her heart. A founding member of Gold Country Artists Gallery, Bye’s work reflects her belief that there is beauty all around us....
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Linda Flight-Lebedowicz

Linda Flight was born on a cold day in February, 1952 in Southport, England. When she turned 28 she packed her bags and left her homeland in search of a new life in the United States. She would eventually call Placerville her home. Linda Flight-Lebedowicz brought light into every life...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

‘Clue: The Musical’ is murderously fun

Based on the internationally popular board game, this fun-filled musical brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites audience members to pick the who, what and where cards and then play along to help solve the mystery: Who killed Mr. Boddy, where in the mansion and with what weapon? There are more than 200 possible solutions but only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, interactive fun and a possible surprise twist await in this clever whodunnit.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Ballet studio gets a fresh start

Former ballerina and owner of the California Ballet Conservatory studio Killian Stephens had the best of intentions; they just happened to coincide with one of the worst points in time. Stephens had always dreamed of opening a ballet studio that teaches high-caliber ballet normally found in a big city —...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
Mountain Democrat

Talented African guitarist coming to Grass Valley

The Center for the Arts welcomes renowned guitarist, singer and songwriter Vieux Farka Touré to its Marisa Funk Theater May 14. Often referred to as “The Hendrix of the Sahara,” Vieux Farka Touré was born in Niafunké, Mali and is the son of legendary Malian guitar player Ali Farka Touré. Vieux pays homage to his father and follows Ali’s musical tradition, giving new versions of the West African music that is echoed in the American blues, effortlessly blending elements of Latin, rock and jazz into his sound.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra back on the risers

After a lengthy hiatus due to COVID-19, the Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra and Music Director Donald Kendrick are celebrating their 26th year of concerts in the capital region with their début performance of the powerful “Requiem”. The concert will also feature guest chorus Schola Cantorum of Sacred...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sierra Master Chorale presents classic choral concert

InConcert Sierra presents the Sierra Master Chorale, conducted by Alison Skinner, for an afternoon of magnificent choral music at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Grass Valley. The program is replete with some of the most popular works for classical choral music. “We are singing three of my all-time favorite...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: May 13

Congratulations to Laura Cahill, a junior English major from Cameron Park, was named to the Bob Jones University Spring 2022 President’s List. Dixie State University recently celebrated the achievements of the institution’s largest-ever graduating class. Local students receiving degrees are: Hailey Zufelt from Shingle Springs and Brenda Harris from Shingle Springs.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Druids coming to Placerville

On Saturday May 14, the United Ancient Order of Druids of California members will make their annual pilgrimage to Union Cemetery in Placerville. This event is to honor Frederick Sieg, the founder of Druids in California. Sieg, who came from Germany, landed in Placerville during the Gold Rush. He mined...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Follow a guide on the Tahoe Rim Trail

STATELINE, NEV. – Backpacking season is near and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association is offering guided adult and youth hiking programs. Get outside and explore the beauty of the Tahoe Basin’s ridgeline this upcoming trail season with fellow trail lovers. All levels of backpackers are welcome. The Taste...
STATELINE, NV
Mountain Democrat

Comedians lighten the mood at Oak Ridge

Local comedian Brad Bonar Jr. started off the show with a handkerchief and a deck of cards — a quick slip of his hand mixed with a bit of magic and out popped a tiny dove. His impressed audience filled with Oak Ridge High School seniors, applauded while Bonar addressed the packed theater room using light-heartedness and humor. “Laughter changes the brain,” he told them, explaining that laughing releases the same chemical as antidepressants.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Grow For It! The best garden tool of all — the internet

As you prepare to work among your vegetables and flowers this growing season, the first tool to reach for is not a spade or tiller but a computer or smart device. Whether you are selecting the best plants for your soil or found an insect chewing your tomatoes, the internet offers a plethora of good, science-based information to assist you. We are fortunate to live near University of California, Davis — one of the premier agricultural and home gardening research facilities. The best first stop for information is the website of the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, ucanr.edu.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Lori Ann (Vorce) Hooper

Lori Ann (Vorce) Hooper, 60, of Pollock Pines, Calif., died unexpectedly April 23 from injuries due to a motor vehicle collision with the motorcycle she was a passenger on. Lori was born on March 6, 1962 to Roy E. Vorce, and Catherine Mary Vorce in Framingham, Mass. Lori grew up in Framingham. Catherine and her children moved to Placerville, Calif., in 1979. Lori attended El Dorado High School and remained in the Placerville area her entire life.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Community invited to Animal Services Family Fun Day

The team at El Dorado County Animal Services is inviting community members to join them for a Family Fun Day and fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Animal Services Shelter, located at 6435 Capitol Ave. in Diamond Springs. “In addition to a chance to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

EID flume repairs: A race to replace

Touring El Dorado Irrigation District’s flume replacement projects May 2 it was clear water would be flowing again soon. Flumes 4, 5, 6 and 30 took damage last year when the Caldor Fire scorched the steep upcountry slopes where the canal system captures water for EID customers and for power generation. Total repair costs came in around $25 million.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Safety first at Tahoe waterfalls

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — It’s time to go chasing waterfalls in the Lake Tahoe Basin. With the snowpack quickly melting the waterfalls in the area are flowing. U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Public Affairs Specialist Lisa Herron advises the time to go out is now, given what a dry winter the region had.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Weber Creek clean-up looking for volunteers

A local teen is asking for the community to come together Sunday, May 15, to clean up the Weber Creek area under the Highway 50 bridge in Placerville. The clean-up will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daisy Kerr, an 11th-grader at Charter University Prep and avid kayaker,...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

A job well done

The Camino Community Action Committee would like to thank all those who recently participated at the Camino Clean Up Day held on Saturday, April 23. We had a much better turn out than last year. We were able to send seven dumpsters to the dump (five trash and two metal).
CAMINO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Roger Delano Prengel

Roger Delano Prengel was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Feb. 3, 1934 to parents Herbert and Florence Prengel. Roger graduated from Bay View High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, serving as an airplane mechanic for four years during the Korean War. He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1955 and married the love of his life, Kaye Richardson on Aug. 24, 1959 in the Salt Lake City Temple for time and all eternity. Roger attended Brigham Young University, graduating in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He obtained his master’s degree in 1970. Roger accepted a teaching position at El Dorado High School and taught English for 14 years in Placerville where he also served as a city councilman. After relocating to Lacey, Wash., Roger taught English at Olympia High School until he retired in 1999.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

An apology

I must apologize for my last letter where I referred to a specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County as “residentially challenged.” I was ignorant of the current acceptable nomenclature for said specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County. Ignorance is no excuse and in any future letters to the editor I will most certainly do my due diligence in researching the current acceptable nomenclature. I will no longer use “residentially challenged” and from here on shall refer to the said specific demographic group that resides in El Dorado County as “unsheltered residents.”
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

