Baltimore, MD

Man charged in NW Baltimore shooting at gas station

Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who police said shot two men and was shot himself now faces charges, Baltimore police said. Joseph Moulden, 47, of Baltimore, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and taken to Central Booking on Tuesday,...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 2

CBS Baltimore

18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Wounded In String Of Friday The 13th Shootings, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, one of three shootings that played out across Baltimore early Friday, and the discovery of a body inside a vacant home, authorities said. That series of incidents came several hours after a pregnant woman and man were killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in North Baltimore that left the woman’s prematurely delivered child in what police described as “grave” condition. The first of Friday morning’s calls came in about midnight when patrol officers were sent to a report of a body found inside a vacant home in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Body found at vacant home in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a vacant home in South Baltimore on Friday. At approximately 12:01AM, Southern District patrol officers received a call in reference to a dead body inside of a vacant dwelling in the 1800 block of Wilhelm Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested In Baltimore County Shooting

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that injured two people in Baltimore County, authorities say. Wilbur L. Anderson, 42, and Victor M. Gay Jr., 32, were arrested after shooting a male and female victim on the 2400 block of Tionesta Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, Baltimore County detectives say.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Seriously Injured In Southern Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries following a shooting in southern Baltimore. Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of South Carrollton Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. Homicide detectives were notified of the shooting due to the victim’s condition. No information about a possible suspect or motive in the case was immediately released Thursday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man, pregnant woman fatally shot in east Baltimore

A man and a pregnant woman were shot and killed Thursday night in east Baltimore. City police said the victims were sitting in a car in the 300 block of East 23rd Street when another car with two people inside pulled up beside them and opened fire. Both victims were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where the man died, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Two People Left Dead After Shooting In Germantown

One victim was 21, the other was 16. Germantown, Md. (NS) – Two people died in Germantown after a shooting. Montgomery County Police say Cesar Segovia, 16, of Gaithersburg and Jeffrey Akowuah, 21, of Germantown died after a shooting in the 19,600 block of Crystal Rock Drive on Wednesday.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot inside Federal Hill restaurant in serious condition

A man was shot Friday afternoon inside a Federal Hill restaurant. An 11 News crew at the scene saw heavy police activity at Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen on South Charles Street. City police said officers were called around 4 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Charles Street, where a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Woman Killed, Another Hurt In Head-On Crash In Elkton

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One woman was killed and another injured Friday morning in a head-on crash in Elkton, authorities said. The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. as a Honda Civic was heading north on Route 1 near Brumbaugh Street, Howard County Police said. At some point, police said, the Honda veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound Subaru Impreza. The Honda’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Subaru’s driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.
ELKTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Make Attempted Murder Arrest In Central Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is under arrest in connection to a shooting last week that sent another man to the hospital. John Ray, 35, was arrested Wednesday in Cockeysville on a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said. The arrest stems from a dispute May 1 that escalated into gunfire in the 900 block of Druid Hill Avenue, according to police. Officers called to the scene about 10:45 a.m. that day found a 40-year-old man shot in the ankle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Ray, described as a repeat offender, was identified as a shooting suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest the next day, police said. The 35-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man arrested after crash in Glen Burnie leaves woman dead

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Sykesville man faces multiple charges after a fatal car crash in Glen Burnie left a woman dead and another person injured. Police said they were called around 1 p.m. Thursday to southbound Maryland Route 10 between the Beltway and Ordnance Road, where a Ford Crown Victoria struck Tramellia Nicole Wright, 47, of Glen Burnie.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed at Anne Arundel County McDonald's

CROFTON, Md. - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Friday morning at a McDonalds in Anne Arundel County. Police responded to the restaurant in the 1100 block of Crain Highway in the Crofton area around 9:30 a.m. where they found a 23-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woman dead, another injured after crash in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A woman died and another was injured Friday morning after a crash in Elkridge, police said. Howard County police said officers were called around 9:45 a.m. to U.S. Route 1 near Brumbaugh Street, where a Honda it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Subaru head-on.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 23-year-old killed in targeted shooting at McDonald's in Gambrills

CROFTON, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting at the McDonald's in Gambrills that killed a 23-year-old employee. Police said officers were called around 4:45 a.m. Friday for a shooting at the McDonald's at 1130 Crain Highway. "We know that the shooting occurred from outside of...
GAMBRILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

City residents respond to BPD's plan to redraw police districts

Community members are giving their input on the Baltimore Police Department's plan to re-draw the boundaries for its nine precincts. The department recently released a survey for public input and community leaders are giving their thoughts on the idea. "I've been living around here for seven, eight years and it's...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

