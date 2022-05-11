ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Cougars athletes claw their way to college

By Thomas Frey
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStars from seemingly every sport at El Dorado High School will be continuing their student-athlete careers in college. Lexy Wallace led the girls basketball team to a dramatic opening round playoff win in a season where she scored her 1,000th career point. She will be attending William Jessup University....

