Cougars athletes claw their way to college

Roger Delano Prengel was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Feb. 3, 1934 to parents Herbert and Florence Prengel. Roger graduated from Bay View High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, serving as an airplane mechanic for four years during the Korean War. He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1955 and married the love of his life, Kaye Richardson on Aug. 24, 1959 in the Salt Lake City Temple for time and all eternity. Roger attended Brigham Young University, graduating in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He obtained his master’s degree in 1970. Roger accepted a teaching position at El Dorado High School and taught English for 14 years in Placerville where he also served as a city councilman. After relocating to Lacey, Wash., Roger taught English at Olympia High School until he retired in 1999.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO