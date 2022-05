DEBBIE SCHWARTZ has been a head softball coach for more than three decades. Her first 25 years were spent at Toms River East where the Raiders were annually one of the top teams in the shore. However as a supervisor in the district a change in policy prevented her from coaching there so she moved across town to Donovan Catholic where over the last 8-plus seasons she has built the Griffins into a state power. They have won the last two Tournament of Champions and finished as the #1 team in New Jersey and it might have been 3 in-a-row if not for the pandemic-cancelled season. Currently they are 20-0 and ranked #1 in the state.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO