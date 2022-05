I moved with my family from Manhattan to Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2008. At the time, only one or two high rises had been built along the East River waterfront, but it was clearly evident that the first big waves of gentrification were crashing around us. Our move had more to do with affordability than anything else. Sure, we were aware of Williamsburg’s reputation as artist/hipster enclave, but having lived in the East Village and the Lower East Side, I had no expectation that Williamsburg was exempt from the same evolution that transformed those neighborhoods.

