Kansas Governor signs food sales tax bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is in the Kansas City area Wednesday to sign a bill phasing out the state's food sales tax.
The event will take place at a Hy-Vee in the Kansas City area at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
After years of debating the issue, Kansas lawmakers have finally agreed on a plan to phase out the state's 6.5% food sales tax starting next year.
