Kansas City, MO

Kansas Governor signs food sales tax bill

By Michael Dakota
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is in the Kansas City area Wednesday to sign a bill phasing out the state’s food sales tax.

The event will take place at a Hy-Vee in the Kansas City area at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

After years of debating the issue, Kansas lawmakers have finally agreed on a plan to phase out the state’s 6.5% food sales tax starting next year.

William Balderson
2d ago

I don't care who's idea it was but it needs to happen now not a yr from now. Claim they have excess money then make it happen now and use extra money to cover it.

kq2.com

Governor Kelly legalizes sports wagering in Kansas

(TOPEKA, Ks.) In Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly legalized sports wagering Thursday. Kelly signed a bill to allow Kansas residents to place bets on mobile apps, at casinos and other specific venues. Kelly saying a news release, legalizing sports betting will bring more revenue to Kansas and grow the economy. As...
Kansas passes major housing bills during legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas passed some major housing resources bills during the 2022 legislative session. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says Kansas Governor Laura Kelly officially capped off the legislative session with the passage of two major bipartisan housing bills. It said both bills represent a significant expansion of resources to support statewide housing developments.
Kansas legalizes sports betting, then gets sued

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW & AP) — Kansas has legalized sports betting. But the state was sued almost immediately Thursday by a state-owned casino operator over an unrelated part of the law designed to revive a long-closed greyhound track in its area. State officials and others weren’t sure ahead of Gov. Kelly’s signing of sports betting […]
BBB: Fake Gun Shops Claim Kansas As Home

In the last year, six alleged gun distributors advertising physical locations in Kansas accumulated numerous unanswered complaints and thousands of inquiries to the Better Business Bureau. Nearly $10,000 in losses were reported by victims. The most notable of these gun distributors is Firearms World. Firearms World claims to be physically...
