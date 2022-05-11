Kansas Governor signs food sales tax bill

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is in the Kansas City area Wednesday to sign a bill phasing out the state’s food sales tax.

The event will take place at a Hy-Vee in the Kansas City area at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

After years of debating the issue, Kansas lawmakers have finally agreed on a plan to phase out the state’s 6.5% food sales tax starting next year.

