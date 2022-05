State law now requires you to safely throw away your old paint cans. Luckily, there's an easy way to find a drop-off spot new you!. The Postconsumer Paint Collection Program is officially in effect in New York State. Starting May 1st, all manufacturers in New York State who sell architectural paint directly or indirectly must register their company with PaintCare. The same goes for any other state that is also a part of the program.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO