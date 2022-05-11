The Washington Memorial Heritage’s Leadership Series Draws From The Past To Inspire The Future

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) voted Wednesday in opposition to the Democrats’ abortion bill. “If approved, this radical legislation would expand abortion policy to new extremes by allowing access to abortion beyond what even Roe v. Wade permitted. The vast majority of Americans support restrictions on abortion, yet the bill the Senate is considering today would allow an individual to obtain an abortion, as a practical matter, at any time for any reason up until the moment of birth. This partisan bill would also override many state laws in meaningful ways, endangering even the minimal health and safety standards enacted in Pennsylvania after the discovery of Kermit Gosnell’s atrocities. This vote is a political stunt designed to further inflame heightened tensions around this issue and to appease the Democrats’ radical base,” said Senator Toomey.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO