WENATCHEE — Investigators probing the May 7 gunfire incident in which a man was shot to death by police have identified the slain man and the officers involved. The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit named 36-year-old Alexander James White of East Wenatchee as the man who fired several shots from a handgun into Living Hope Community Church on North Chelan Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Three Wenatchee police officers who quickly arrived on the scene fired their own weapons, killing White.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO