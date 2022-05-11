2 moves Texans must make after 2022 NFL Draft to complete roster

The Philadelphia 76ers were defeated by the Miami Heat on Thursday night in a season-ending defeat. The loss was an embarrassing one, as the Sixers’ effort was less-than-stellar for much of the night, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. Thursday night was also disappointing for one Danny Green, who left the game early with a nasty-looking knee injury. Green sustained the injury when teammate Joel Embiid fell onto his knee while attempting to make a layup in the first quarter of the game against the Heat. On Friday, the Sixers revealed the results of the MRI- and the news is unfortunate for both Green and Philadelphia. The veteran guard as suffered a torn ACL and LCL, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and the team.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO