Baltimore, MD

“Take a First Look” at The Park School of Baltimore – A Spring Admission Event

By Sponsored Post Staff
baltimorefishbowl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Take a First Look” at The Park School of Baltimore – A Spring...

baltimorefishbowl.com

NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Thursday announced 2022 high school graduation details. While in-person seating will be limited at upcoming BCPS’ high school graduations, friends, extended family, and community members are invited to witness these milestone events via livestream. More than 7,000 students will graduate from BCPS this spring. All graduations will be held at Towson University’s SECU … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details" The post Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

In Perspective: Building Strong Communities in Baltimore City

On May 26, join The Associated to hear the City’s plan for neighborhood growth and to discuss how current and future projects through CHAI and the Museum will strengthen the neighborhoods of Central Park Heights, Pimlico and Jonestown. May 26 @. Location: Online. Cost: Free. With Sara Paranilam,. Division...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Launches Website For Summer Camps, Job Opportunities, Learning Activities & Meal Assistance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders on Thursday promoted the launch of the B’More Summer Information Hub, a resource for opportunities for young people over the summer. The goal of the website is to provide a destination for families seeking information on summer camps through Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, the Enoch Pratt Free Library and nonprofits, summer learning activities and job opportunities. Mayor Brandon Scott said summer is a time of “exploration” and “growth” for local youth, whether that means starting their first job, making new friends, or picking up life skills through programs such as Youthworks, a jobs program for...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Merriweather Post

Commuting Options between Columbia and DC

Commuting from Columbia to DC using transit takes 1 to 1.5 hours door-to-door, depending on timing and method of transit. Many Howard County residents do this commute regularly, including myself. I think living in an awesome place like Columbia makes the sacrifice of the long commute worth it, especially If you have flexible hours and you can work a hybrid schedule that enables you to frequently work-from-home.
COLUMBIA, MD
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS, Baltimore County officials break ground on new northeast middle school

ROSEDALE, MD—Ground has officially been broken on a new northeast Baltimore County middle school. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning at the new school’s location at 5210 King Avenue (21237). BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County and the Baltimore … Continue reading "BCPS, Baltimore County officials break ground on new northeast middle school" The post BCPS, Baltimore County officials break ground on new northeast middle school appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Courtyard Annapolis Grand Re-Opening Celebration to Take Place May 12

Annapolis, MD - With a major renovation now fully complete, Courtyard Annapolis hotel is proud to show you their sophisticated yet comfortable environment with a timeless, classic style. Today, May 12, swing by the Courtyard Annapolis hotel for their Grand Re-Opening Celebration from 4-6pm!. New enticing menu items from The...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A wintry Wednesday in January certainly was the perfect day for a Baltimore man to try his luck playing Racetrax. The 77-year-old visited a nearby retailer and made a random horse selection that led to a $39,100 prize. The lucky winner was visiting Taj Restaurant located at 9610 Pulaski Highway in Middle River when he decided to play … Continue reading "Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket" The post Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

DC steak-and-frites chain Medium Rare signs lease for Baltimore spot

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
BALTIMORE, MD
coolprogeny.com

2022 Baltimore Area Farmers Markets

It’s May… and you know what that means… farmers markets are sprouting all over town! Here are some of our favorite Baltimore area weekly markets all in one convenient place so you can see which markets happen when. Keep it handy so you know where to nab local fresh fruits, veggies, and baked goods.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Board To Consider Transferring Spring Grove Hospital Center To UMBC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s footprint could soon be much larger. The Maryland Board of Public Works will vote Wednesday on transferring the Spring Grove Hospital Center campus, including 175 acres and 77 buildings, to the neighboring university in Catonsville. Lisa Akchin, an associate vice president for engagement for UMBC, said the school has no immediate plans for the site. “The transfer of the property from state agency to state agency at this time would support both MDH and UMBC in long-range facilities development,” she said. “UMBC will engage with State, County, community, and other partners as the university...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pre-K teacher recognized as Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year

Berol Dewdney, a pre-K teacher at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School, is Baltimore City Public Schools' 2022 Teacher of the Year. District CEO Sonja Brookins Santelises surprised Dewdney with the award Tuesday morning. "Particularly after the last two years we've had, to have a teacher who still has the energy,...
BALTIMORE, MD
coolprogeny.com

The Maryland Zoo Brings Life-Sized Dinosaurs to Baltimore

Pint-sized paleontologists get excited! Your favorite prehistoric beings are making a rare — and limited — appearance at the Maryland Zoo!. Last week, the Zoo opened its newest attraction: DINOSAURS: Explore the Prehistoric Forest. Situated along a path in the Zoo’s old growth forest, the exhibit features 28 creatures triggered by motion sensors to move and roar. Some are as tall as 35 feet or as long as 40 feet!
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

2022 Police Unity Tour rolls through Harford County [PHOTOS]

EDGEWOOD, MD—The 2022 Police Unity Tour rolled through Harford County on Wednesday morning. The primary purpose of the Police Unity Tour is to raise awareness of Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty. The secondary purpose is to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial and Museum. In May 1997, the Police Unity Tour … Continue reading "2022 Police Unity Tour rolls through Harford County [PHOTOS]" The post 2022 Police Unity Tour rolls through Harford County [PHOTOS] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

