“Take a First Look” at The Park School of Baltimore – A Spring Admission Event

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s footprint could soon be much larger. The Maryland Board of Public Works will vote Wednesday on transferring the Spring Grove Hospital Center campus, including 175 acres and 77 buildings, to the neighboring university in Catonsville. Lisa Akchin, an associate vice president for engagement for UMBC, said the school has no immediate plans for the site. “The transfer of the property from state agency to state agency at this time would support both MDH and UMBC in long-range facilities development,” she said. “UMBC will engage with State, County, community, and other partners as the university...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO