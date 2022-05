A 10 on the Relative Athletic Score that the NFL uses is just absurd. (Some RAS models have him at 9.98, either way still absurd). “Obviously, the speed and the size jump off the tape, that’s certainly going to give us something to take the top off the defense,” Gutekunst told Sirius XM NFL Radio. “With MVS leaving in free agency, (Watson) will replace that, hopefully, initially.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO