MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Rain chances increase today and things will heat up for the weekend. Calm to start the day and then showers and isolated thunderstorms will fire up this afternoon. The rain seen today is not a washout by any means. All of the moisture is due to a low-pressure system that is scooting up the coast. Impacts are isolated thunderstorms and some gusty winds around 30 mph at times. Friday is the most widespread event in terms of rainfall.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO